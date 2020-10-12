4th Annual Security Conference hosted by HackerOne, October 21 – 23, 2020 (virtual)

Editor’s brief: Cybersecurity is increasingly important, for small and large businesses alike, to ensure business continuity, and especially in the COVID-19 season. The leading “white hat” platform HackerOne is bringing its annual security conference round, this time completely online and accessible to anyone around the world with broadband. There are luminaries who will expound on various ethical hacking topics, from October 21 to 23, 2020.

Security Leaders Gather For HackerOne’s First Ever Global Security@ Conference Dedicated To Hacker-Powered Security

Join speakers such as Hyatt and LINE for discussion around leading cybersecurity strategies and challenges

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, October 12, 2020 – HackerOne’s highly anticipated annual Security@ conference is back for its fourth year and, for the first time ever, the only conference dedicated to the booming hacker-powered security industry is going global. The full agenda has been released, featuring policy makers, security industry leaders, and hackers from San Francisco to London to Singapore.

The conference will take place on October 21st – 23rd, 2020 in the comfort of your own home and will include sessions from security teams across industries and across the globe, including Slack, LINE, and Verizon Media. We’ll be joined by leaders at the forefront of driving change and advocates for elections security. Groundbreaking debates on the new normal for security will be spearheaded by Hyatt and Sumo Logic, and interactive roundtables will be held in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

What are the can’t miss sessions?

By popular demand, Security@ sessions will highlight HackerOne’s robust database of vulnerability trends and industry benchmarks, arming CISOs with insights into what their peers are facing. The three-day event will empower security leaders with an understanding of how to scale security practices to prevent future incidents and secure their evolving attack surfaces, beyond compliance, with the power of hacker-powered security.

Agenda highlights for Asia Pacific include:

Session: How A Bug Becomes a Fix

October 23, 2020 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM SGT

From testing to vulnerability report, to validation, to CVSS, to security team, to developer…now what? In this session LINE will trace the path of a bug from hacker to fix and feed it back into the SDLC, and all the communication that happened along the way. Panelists include LINE’s Robin Lunde and Youngsung Kim and one of APAC’s most talented hackers Ron Chan, who has earned over US$1 million in bounties.

Session: Meet the Hackers Who Want to Hack Your Digital Transformation

October 21, 2020 12:00pm – 1:00pm SGT

Organisations across the globe are expediting their digital transformations to keep pace with increased demand from constituents and expanded requirements for employees, leaving their systems and infrastructures more vulnerable than ever. Hear from top Australian hackers Nathaniel Wakelam, Shubham Shah and others, who are stepping in to fill the gaps amidst evolving security demands brought by the acceleration of digital transformation. Find out how hackers can value-add for scaling security, and what makes an attack surface ready for hackers.

Other sessions that you don’t want to miss out on include:

Each year, Security@ gathers the largest community of security industry influencers, public and private sector thought leaders, and elite hackers from across the globe. With unique virtual networking opportunities, round table discussions, and AMAs, this is one you don’t want to miss.

Registration is free, and full details on the agenda can be found here: https://www.hackerone.com/security-at

About HackerOne

HackerOne empowers the world to build a safer internet. As the world’s most trusted hacker-powered security platform, HackerOne gives organisations access to the largest community of hackers on the planet. Armed with the most robust database of vulnerability trends and industry benchmarks, the hacker community mitigates cyber risk by searching, finding, and safely reporting real-world security weaknesses for organizations across all industries and attack surfaces. Customers include The U.S. Department of Defense, Dropbox, General Motors, GitHub, Goldman Sachs, Google, Hyatt, Intel, Lufthansa, Microsoft, MINDEF Singapore, Nintendo, PayPal, Qualcomm, Slack, Starbucks, Twitter, and Verizon Media. HackerOne was ranked fifth on the Fast Company World’s Most Innovative Companies list for 2020. Headquartered in San Francisco, HackerOne has a presence in London, New York, the Netherlands, France, Singapore, and over 70 other locations across the globe.

