Find Armis Asset Visibility and Cybersecurity Platform on AWS Marketplace

Editor’s brief: The leading asset visibility and security company Armis has made its solutions available through the AWS Marketplace, a catalog of thousands of products and solutions from software vendors worldwide, that will run on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The vendor’s release is below.

Armis Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Relationship simplifies the procurement, provisioning, and governance of the Armis asset visibility and cybersecurity platform

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, October 26, 2022 – Armis, the leading asset visibility and security company, today announced its availability in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The immediate general availability extends the reach of Armis to AWS Marketplace customers in need of the company’s cybersecurity solution.

According to a Forrester Total Economic Impact™ study, AWS Marketplace offers organizations three main benefits:

An improved vendor onboarding process, resulting in a 75% reduction in onboarding efforts for new vendors

Reduced time processing invoices, leading to a 66% reduction in time spent due to procurement efficiencies

Increased licensing flexibility, leading to a 10% reduction in licensing costs

“Traditional purchasing practices are preferred by some organizations, but others want to streamline their experience through a familiar and trusted marketplace,” said Ed Barry, VP of Strategic Alliances at Armis. “This is a massive opportunity for customers who prefer to transact in AWS Marketplace, as we are helping them to be more efficient, streamline contract negotiation and procurement, and enabling them to fully utilize their budgets. We’re excited to share this news and the benefits it delivers to our customers, and we are proud to list in AWS Marketplace.”

The Armis Asset Intelligence Platform provides unified asset visibility and security across all asset types, including information technology (IT), internet of things (IoT), operational technology (OT), internet of medical things (IoMT), cloud, and cellular-IoT — both managed and unmanaged. Delivered as an agentless software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, Armis seamlessly integrates with existing IT and security stacks to quickly deliver the contextual intelligence needed for improving an organization’s security posture, without disrupting current operations or workflows. Armis helps customers protect against unseen operational and cyber risks, increase efficiencies, optimize the use of resources, and safely innovate with new technologies to grow their business.

“Armis has been a great partner in achieving our security and risk mitigation strategy,” said Mike Towers, Chief Digital Trust Officer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals. “Armis has given us visibility, monitoring, alerting, and protection of our vast manufacturing and supply chain network. We discovered and are now securing tens of thousands of networked IoT devices across a vast array of plants, spanning various treatment modalities – small molecule, biologics, gene, and cell therapy – in over 25 countries. In partnership with our global manufacturing leadership, Armis is a critical component to ensure supply continuity and in achieving our critical mission of getting medicines and treatments to patients.”

About Armis

Armis, the leading asset visibility and security company, provides the industry’s first unified asset intelligence platform designed to address the new extended attack surface that connected assets create. Fortune 100 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see with full context all managed, unmanaged assets across IT, cloud, IoT devices, medical devices (IoMT), operational technology (OT), industrial control systems (ICS), and 5G. Armis provides passive cyber asset management, risk management, and automated enforcement. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in California.

