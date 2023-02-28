Audeze launches its first non-headphone product – FILTER portable conference speakerphone

Listen to this article Listen to this article

SINGAPORE – With the FILTER portable personal conference speaker, premium headphone manufacturer Audeze has entered the non-headphone market for the first time. For crystal-clear calls in any setting, FILTER relies on a combination of Audeze’s renowned planar magnetic speaker and cutting-edge beam-forming and Neural Network noise cancellation technology. Eliminating surrounding noises, FILTER aims to be the ultimate work-at-home or on-the-go solution.

Smart beam-forming tech

FILTER’s Deep Neural Network (DNN)-based noise cancellation creates focused and precise pickup patterns, presenting only your voice, and it’s great for both individual and group calls. The DNN has been trained on over 500,000 noise samples, so it can detect and effectively eliminate background noises. A.I.-based beam-forming is incorporated into FILTER, allowing you to choose between a full 360 degrees down to 70 degrees of pickup, making it simple to include everyone or silence distracting noises during calls.

Award-winning driver tech

The patented Fluxor magnets increase efficiency, and the Uniforce Diaphragm ensures crystal-clear playback of voice calls, both of which are made possible by utilizing Audeze’s cutting-edge planar magnetic technologies in the FILTER. The end result is unrivaled fidelity in both reproduction and pickup.

Customization

Folding into a compact size, FILTER can be stored in a bag or purse and used on the go with its speaker standing proud. At the size of a smartphone, FILTER has greater output than speakerphones three times its size. FILTER can link to your computer, mobile phone, or tablet via USB and Bluetooth 5.0. The small form factor comes with a touch-sensitive control panel or companion app. With a few quick tweaks, users can get crystal-clear calls in any setting.

Technical specifications

Noise reduction: AI-Based Intelligent Zero-Noise

Microphone: Dual microphone with beam-forming technology

Microphone range: 10 feet

Transducer type: Ultra-thin planar magnetic with Uniforce™ voice coil

Magnetic structure: Fluxor™ magnet array

Transducer size: 70mm x 105mm

Speaker max SPL: Normal – 85dB @ 3ft; Speaker Boost – 118dB @ 2ft, 75dB @45ft

Speaker frequency response: 300Hz – 20kHz

Speaker THD: <0.2% (1 kHz, 70dB, 0.5m)

Sensitivity: 90 dB/1mW (at Drum Reference Point)

Wireless connection: Bluetooth 5.0: A2DP, AVRCP, HFP, BLE; SBC, AAC, and aptX Classic codecs

Wired connection: USB-C or USB-A (with included adapter)

Battery: 1050mAH Lithium-polymer, up to 15 hours @ 80dB (at 50cm)

Total unit size: 11mm x 76mm x 152mm

Weight: 280g

Pricing and availability

Audeze FILTER retails for S$399 (including GST) and is immediately available at AV One (av1group.com.sg) and AV One Lazada (www.lazada.sg/shop/av-one).

