Audeze LCD-1 compact and lightweight reference headphones launches in Singapore

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, November 26, 2019 – Audeze, the leading high-end audio headphone manufacturer announces the launch of LCD-1, the lightest and most compact Audeze planar magnetic reference headphones created.



The new headphone combines Audeze’s renowned planar magnetic technology with a new lightweight foldable design for added convenience. Handcrafted in California, USA, the LCD-1 has been meticulously engineered to provide unmatched audio within a compact, travel friendly case, perfect for industry professionals and audiophiles.

Weighing a svelte 250g, the lightweight headphones cushioned with genuine lambskin leather memory foam ear pads and headband for comfort, you will be sure to serenaded in audio bliss for extended listening hours.

Featuring Audeze’s patented technology, the Ultra-thin Uniforce™ diaphragms and Fluxor™ Magnets provide powerful sound, unparalleled sonic detail, and incredible accuracy. In addition, the 90mm over-ear planar magnetic drivers give the boost for an incredibly wide dynamic range.

“With the LCD-1, we’ve created our best sounding headphone in a compact design that’s easy to use and convenient for travel,” states Sankar Thiagasamudram, CEO of Audeze. “Whether you’re a veteran sound engineer that quickly needs to check audio with reference quality headphones or an audiophile, you’ll find the portability and sound quality of the LCD-1 to be incredibly versatile.”

Other key features include:

Open Circumaural Design: Delivers a transparent, spacious sound stage and stereo imaging

Fazor Wave Guides: Deep rich bass with zero audible distortion

Travel-friendly: Compact, clean foldable design, perfect for traveling and listening on the go

3.5mm premium braided cable for tangle-free connection

1/4″ adapter included

Designed and built in the USA with imported and US made parts

Specifications

Style: Over-ear, open-circumaural

Transducer: 90mm Planar magnetic

Magnetic structure: Single-Side Fluxor™ magnet array

Magnet type: Neodymium N50

Diaphragm type: Ultra-thin Uniforce™

Frequency Response: 10Hz — 20KHz

Impedance: 13.5 ohms

Carrying case: Nylon semi hard case

Ear pads and headband: Genuine lambskin leather

Weight: 250g

Pricing and Availability

Audeze LCD-1 is available in Singapore from December 2019 at a recommended retail price (RRP) of S$629 (including GST) at authorised retailers including AV One, Connect IT, Lazada (https://www.lazada.sg/shop/av1group), Stereo Electronics and Treoo.com.

About Audeze LLC

Audeze LLC is the California-based high-end audio manufacturer delivering the most accurate sound reproduction available today. Audeze products, engineered with the latest innovations in materials science and technology, are built with precision craftsmanship. Audeze’s commitment to research, development, and uncompromised audio is reflected in every facet of our leading-edge products. This has earned Audeze the distinction of being the world’s best reviewed headphone brand.

###