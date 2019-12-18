Audeze announces the launch of a special made-to-order Hi-Fi headphones – Audeze LCD-24, in Singapore

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, December 18, 2019 – Audeze, the world’s leading manufacturer of planar magnetic headphones, introduces a special made-to-order Hi-Fi headphones – the Audeze LCD-24, in Singapore today. The highly anticipated headphones provides a robust and refined sound, featuring vibrant midrange, powerful bass, and treble extension iconic to Audeze’s Flagship headphones.

A perfect pairing, unlike anything before

Audeze’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Dr. C, often has a “pet project” or two. One of his creations include the ever famous, and highly desirable – The King MKII headphone amplifier. The Audeze LCD-24 is made with the amplifier superstar in mind, the perfect pairing for a fully optimised listening experience.

Astonishing transparency

The Audeze LCD-24 features a special Fluxor™ version of the staggered magnetic circuit first introduced in the Audeze LCD-2. This asymmetrical design offsets the placement of magnets on each side of the driver, improving the linearity of airflow for enhanced resolution and transparency.

Lightning-fast transients

The new LCD-24 utilises 0.5 micron Nano-scale diaphragms. Thanks to that, the headphones can articulate music with intricate detail and nuance. Decades of research, experimentation, and passion have been dedicated to each and every element of the LCD-24 driver, granting this newest edition to the Audeze family an elegance far beyond its years.

Limited edition, made-to-order

Because of its precise and intricate engineering, each Audeze LCD-24 is made-to-order, and will be available for a limited time only. Apart from its signature semi-matte headphones and body, and luxurious ear pads, the LCD-24 comes with a hard travel case and premium silver-plated copper LCD series cable.

Product Specifications

Style: Over-ear, open-back

Transducer: 106mm Planar magnetic

Magnetic structure: Double Fluxor™ magnet array

Magnet type: Neodymium N50

Diaphragm type: Nano-scale

Frequency Response: 5Hz — 50KHz

Impedance: 15 ohms

Sensitivity: 96 dB/1mW

Weight: 540g

Pricing and Availability

Audeze LCD-24 is made-to-order at the recommended retail price (RRP) of S$5,399 (including GST), available exclusively at AV One.

About Audeze LLC

Audeze LLC is the California-based high-end audio manufacturer delivering the most accurate sound reproduction available today. Audeze products, engineered with the latest innovations in materials science and technology, are built with precision craftsmanship. Audeze’s commitment to research, development, and uncompromised audio is reflected in every facet of our leading-edge products. This has earned Audeze the distinction of being the world’s best reviewed headphone brand.

###