Audeze to showcase Maxwell wireless gaming headset at CanJam Singapore 2023

Listen to this article Listen to this article

Editor’s brief: On the heated trails of Mobius and Penrose, Audeze brings the latest Maxwell wireless gaming headset to the game. And the game of gaming headsets is white hot, with competition from every conceivable contender. The Audeze Maxwell is musculine in looks, with good solid battery playtime, and compatible with all your favorite consoles and computers, all at studio quality sound to keep the adrenaline going. Read more below.

SINGAPORE – Audeze to showcase its newest ultra-low-latency wireless PC and console gaming headset, Maxwell, at CanJam Singapore 2023.

The Maxwell is Audeze’s newest gaming headset, following in the footsteps of their critically acclaimed LCD-GX and Mobius models, both of which introduced groundbreaking improvements in audio quality and head-tracking. Maxwell will come in two flavors: Maxwell on Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs comes with the first official Dolby Atmos license with automatic activation, while Maxwell on PS4 and Windows 10 PCs is compatible with Tempest 3D Audio.

Get online and play games wherever you like

Connecting the included USB dongle to Maxwell enables high-resolution audio up to 24-bit 96kHz with ultra-low latency. With up to three times the wireless range and stability of the Audeze Penrose headset, you can now enjoy low-latency wireless audio. Maxwell has a wide variety of wired and wireless connection options, including the most recent Bluetooth 5.3 LE Audio technology, which is compatible with the LC3 and LC3plus codecs. Moreover, Maxwell is compatible with the most popular Bluetooth audio codecs, including SBC, AAC, and LDAC, so you can listen to high-quality music on the go. Over a wired USB connection, Maxwell can handle high-resolution audio up to 24-bit 96kHz.

Effortless, lag-free, and crystal-clear communication

With Audeze’s FILTER Speakerphone (named by Time as one of the Best Inventions of 2022) as the industry standard, Audeze now brings its lag-free, AI-powered noise filtration to Maxwell for clear communication no matter the setting. With the push of a button, the hardware-based AI system takes care of annoying background noise without the need for any additional software or complicated configuration. With the five in-built microphones and the removable boom mic, you and your friends and teammates will never be out of the loop.

Studio-quality audio

Maxwell uses Audeze’s acclaimed 90mm planar magnetic drivers, with explosive bass and pin-point precision, allowing for lightning-fast response in gaming.

Strength and ease of use

The all-new premium chassis of the Maxwell headset is an over-ear and closed-back design with a spring-steel headband for durability, deluxe contoured earpads, and an adjustable and replaceable suspension strap for improved comfort during extended gaming sessions. Among the best passive noise isolation in the class is found in the earcups, which have been upgraded with a dual-chamber design. The included 1800 mAh Lithium-Polymer battery allows for up to 80 hours of wireless playback, making it ideal for long gaming sessions; a full charge takes only 20 minutes.

Tweak sound the way you like it

Maxwell combines the best of PC and console gaming by supporting features such as Game-Chat mix, advanced gaming presets, user-customisable multi-band EQ, the ability to enhance specific sound cues with presets for footsteps, ballistics, racing, and role-playing games (RPGs), and the saving of up to 4 user-defined EQ profiles. Maxwell also includes the highly adaptable gaming app Audeze HQ.

Technical Specifications

Physical

Style: Over-ear (circumaural), closed-back

Transducer Type: Planar Magnetic

Transducer Size: 90 mm

Diaphragm Type: Ultra-Thin Uniforce™

Magnetic Structure: Fluxor™ Magnet Array

Magnet Type: Neodymium N50

Phase Management: Fazor™

Earpads: Synthetic Leather / memory foam

Weight: 490g

Microphones

Boom Microphone: Detachable Hypercardioid, Designed by Shure

Beamforming Microphones: Inbuilt 5-mic array for convenience and noise reduction.

A.I.-Powered Hardware Noise Filter removes unwanted noise

Audio Performance

Frequency response: 10Hz-50kHz

THD: <0.1% (@ 1 kHz, 1mW)

Power

Battery: Lithium-polymer, 1800mAh

Battery Life: 80+ hour wireless playback @ 80dBA

Charging: USB-C, 5v 1.8A max

Charge time: 0-100% in 2.5hr, 0-25% in 20min (with 1.8A charger)

Connectivity

Ultra Low Latency Wireless: When used with included USB-C dongleBluetooth: 5.3, supports multipoint, LE Audio, LC3, LC3plus, LDAC, AAC, SBC

Wired USB: USB-C, PC connection supports dual USB audio endpoints with inbuilt game-chat mix

Wired: 3.5mm TRRS active analog

Connectivity

Xbox edition: XBox Series X, XBox Series S, Windows 10/11, macOS, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch

Playstation edition: Playstation 5, Windows 10/11, macOS, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch

Pricing and availability

Maxwell for Playstation will retail for $489 (including GST) and Maxwell for Xbox will retail for $529 (including GST) and comes with a Dolby Atmos license. Both versions support Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch. Maxwell for Playstation and Maxwell for Xbox will be immediately available at AV One (av1group.com.sg), Connect IT, Headphones.sg, Stereo Electronics, TK Foto and Treoo in Singapore. Both versions will also be available at Starts Picker Audio Library and Red Ape in Malaysia, and Beyond the Music in Indonesia.

###