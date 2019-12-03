Check Point Announces Fully-integrated Cloud Security for Kubernetes and Serverless Cloud Services

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, December 3, 2019 – Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, has extended the capabilities of its CloudGuard cloud security platform to support Kubernetes computing services, including Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) and Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS).

CloudGuard also delivers additional security capabilities for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Serverless computing solutions, including AWS Lambda and related services like AWS Fargate, Amazon API Gateway, Amazon DynamoDB, and Amazon Kinesis. The announcement further delivers on Check Point’s vision of ensuring consistent security for any enterprise workload in any cloud.

Serverless is the fastest-growing extended cloud service, with 50% growth over 2018. In a 2019 survey, 87% of respondents were running container technologies, a number up from 55% in 2017. However, rapid adoption of these technologies creates challenges for organisations in gaining visibility of, and enforcing, consistent security and compliance across their cloud deployments. This increases the risk of misconfigurations and security holes, which expose organisations to the risk of data breaches and cyber-attacks.

With CloudGuard, customers can ensure that their Kubernetes configurations continuously comply with established container security baselines such as CIS Kubernetes Benchmarks or NIST 800-190. This new functionality complements CloudGuard’s existing ability to secure traffic between Kubernetes, and on premise or cloud assets using IPsec VPN. CloudGuard’s new Serverless Code Scanning feature detects, alerts-on and remediates security and compliance risks in a Serverless environment.

“No matter which cloud resources organisations choose, it’s critical that they have complete visibility and control over them to meet Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and compliance demands,” said Zohar Alon, Head of Cloud Products at Check Point. “These enhancements to CloudGuard deliver powerful CSPM capabilities across enterprises’ entire cloud deployments, continuously analysing, detecting any misconfigurations or security issues, and remediating them. This ensures organisations can fully exploit the cloud’s agility without compromising their security posture.”

