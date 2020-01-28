Dr Jonathan Ti from DTAP Clinic to speak at the National PrEP Prescriber Course on Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) and HIV Prevention

Singapore, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, January 28, 2020 — Dr. Jonathan Ti, DTAP Clinic (Dr. Tan & Partners) will be speaking on Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) at the PrEP Prescriber Course organised by the National Centre of Infectious Diseases (NCID) for medical prescribers, referrers and community providers, on February 8, 2020 (Saturday), 10 AM to 5 PM, at the Centre for Healthcare Innovation, 18 Jalan Tan Tock Seng, Singapore 308443.

DTAP Clinic supports the comprehensive efforts of the National Centre of Infectious Diseases to help end HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) in Singapore. The clinic is the only clinic from the private sector in Singapore that has been invited to participate in this course.

What is Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP)?

HIV PrEP is recommended for HIV-negative individuals who belong to high-risk groups for HIV infection. HIV PrEP is a preventive medicine taken before a person at risk is infected or engages in at-risk activities, and will significantly reduce the risk of contracting HIV.

It can be thought of as a contraceptive pill against HIV. It allows individuals to lead the lifestyle they want without the risks involved. At any time the person is not at risk anymore, he/she can stop taking HIV PrEP pills. Improving access to and uptake of PrEP is a key pillar in the strategy to end HIV transmission in Singapore.

PrEP is only effective for individuals who are not infected with HIV. For patients who are already infected with HIV, a specific, life-long HIV treatment involving a set of medicines in the form of tablets, to suppress the HIV virus and prevent the virus from replicating itself needs to be prescribed. The patient will be dependent on these tablets for life. Stopping the consumption of these tablets as prescribed would result in disease and death.

PrEP Prescriber Course

The PrEP Prescriber Course is a culmination of years of work in the fight against HIV, where the PrEP program was identified as an integral part of the strategy to end HIV transmission.

The course is expected to educate more than 100 general practitioners (GPs) and community health providers allowing an estimated at-risk population of close to 400,000 in Singapore a greater and easier access to PrEP services.

During the national effort to fight HIV, the PrEP Taskforce of which DTAP Clinic is part of, realized by 2018 that one key reason very few people were opting for PrEP was the lack of access. The Taskforce uncovered that primary healthcare providers which make up the majority of the community healthcare ecosystem were not sufficiently informed about the viability and availability of PrEP. The Taskforce determined then to make the outreach fo GPs and Family Health Doctors a priority.

On 4th May 2019, the NCID convened an expert panel including Dr Jonathan Ti and Dr Tan Kok Kuan from DTAP Clinic to develop the first local HIV PrEP guidelines. This PrEP prescriber course is the first of its kind in Singapore to impart best practices to GPs and other members of the community healthcare sector.

The full-day course is divided into two sessions. The first session focuses on community providers and referrers, and introduces PrEP for the non-specialists, counselling and referring to PrEP Services, community role in PrEP adherence and promotion, and insights on client perspectives. The second session focuses on prescribers, explaining the science behind PrEP, PrEP recommendations, challenging situations when prescribing, the GP perspective, and sexual health.

“HIV PrEP has been scientifically proven to significantly reduce the probability of getting infected with HIV for people at risk,” says Dr Tan Kok Kuan, CEO, DTAP Clinic (Dr. Tan & Partners). “This course will empower more GPs and other members of the healthcare community to advise on and prescribe PrEP with confidence. This will hopefully in turn translate to more individuals deciding to take HIV PrEP. This is an essential step forward to ending HIV transmission and AIDS in Singapore.”

Community Involvement

HIV is no longer as much of a stigma or sensitive topic for public discussion. With the need to empower and enlighten the national population, NCID with Action for AIDS developed the HIV Community Blueprint as a roadmap on what communities delivering HIV programmes and services feel needs to be done to end HIV in Singapore. The blueprint hopes to “end the HIV epidemic by 2030” and was drafted by 60 individuals, including activists, medical professionals, and academics.

DTAP’s doctors have been involved in writing the Blueprint to end HIV transmission and AIDS in Singapore by 2030. DTAP’s doctors are also part of the National PrEP Taskforce and contributed to writing the National PrEP Guidelines. DTP Clinic is committed to providing workplace educational initiatives that reduce HIV stigma and discrimination.

Engaging the workplace

Part of the Community Blueprint is about social and community outreach, including initiatives to reduce HIV stigma and discrimination which are also barriers to combating the HIV epidemic. One event that brings stakeholders together was the Singapore HIV Congress 2019, which DTAP participated.

“We are proud to be part of the Singapore HIV Congress 2019. We were proudly awarded the Employer’s Pledge on HIV in the Workplace for Singapore 2019. This badge is awarded to companies in Singapore who have signed the Employer’s Pledge on HIV in the Workplace – ensuring safeguards against discrimination and harassment for employees and customers with HIV,” says Dr Tan Kok Kuan, CEO, DTAP Clinic (Dr. Tan & Partners).

To register for the PrEP Prescriber Course by the National Centre of Infectious Diseases contact training@ncid.sg.

About DTAP (Dr. Tan & Partners):

DTAP (Dr. Tan & Partners) is a medical group with a special focus on providing comprehensive and holistic care for Sexual health, Men’s health, Women’s health and other Acute & Chronic medical issues. DTAP clinics have long been involved and committed to the fight against HIV in Singapore. DTAP @ Robertson is one of the first clinics in Singapore to be designated as an anonymous HIV testing site. For more information about HIV PrEP, visit https://www.dtapclinic.com/hiv/hiv-prep/

