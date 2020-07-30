Editor’s brief: One of South East Asia’s leading GP+ (general practitioner plus) clinic groups, DTAP Clinic, recently had its clinicians and professionals attend a sensitivity training workshop led by Oogachaga and the T Project. The workshop was attended by more than 60 doctors, nurses and support staff from various medical practices in Singapore and Malaysia. The clinic’s news release is below.

DTAP Clinic Receives Sensitivity Training for Working with LGBT+ Patients

Singapore, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, July 30, 2020 – Regional GP+ group DTAP Clinic recently attended its first sensitivity training on working with LGBT+ patients. The online training workshop was conducted by Oogachaga and the T Project, attended by more than 60 doctors, nurses and support staff from Singapore and Malaysia. The responses from the workshop participants were positive and encouraging.

The training focused on debunking common myths and assumptions as well as teaching good communication techniques for medical professionals in clinical and support scenarios when treating and consulting for LGBT+ patients. Response from the workshop participants was positive and encouraging.

Better doctor-patient communication with the LGBT+ community

Mr. Leow Yangfa, a registered social worker and executive director of Oogachaga kicked off the training with the first session addressing various commonly held misconceptions and misheld beliefs regarding LGB individuals. He shared with DTAP Clinic’s professionals Oogachaga’s professional expertise and experience when working with Singapore’s LGBTQ+ community. The group commended DTAP Clinic as a valued and important private healthcare provider for many LGBTQ+ individuals, couples and families in the community.

“All our DTAP Clinics have always been committed to providing a safe space for everyone, regardless of race, religion, gender or orientation. Our ethos is to comfort, reassure and treat every patient with a uniform high standard of care. We are extremely happy to have undergone this training with Oogachaga and the T Project. All of us learned a great deal and truly enjoyed the course,” said Dr Tan Kok Kuan, CEO, DTAP Clinic Group.

Facts and Bad Assumptions

The second part of the training was conducted by Mr Keeshan Menon, a registered social worker with post-graduate credentials in social work and psychology, and Ms. June Chua, founder of the T Project. Their talk provided key insights into the concept of the continuum of sexuality and the pitfalls of making assumptions. The session was enlivened with positive engagement with questions from the audience and answers from panel.

“I found this course really useful. Now I understand how certain things I may unintentionally say can be misunderstood by patients. I am more aware on how best to talk to patients and colleagues,” said Joel Wong, a staff from DTAP Clinic.

Aside from empowering all DTAP Clinic staff with the skills to put LGBT+ patients at ease, the course also helped with DTAP Clinics’ internal engagement and communication. The staff and doctors felt more confident and aware of using socially accepted terms and vocabulary when communicating with each other with regards to patient care, avoiding pitfalls when communicating with colleagues, especially with DTAP’s stand on equal opportunity employment.

“This course has made all of us at DTAP Clinics much more aware of how we can communicate with patients and each other. It was extremely useful and practical and we plan to attend equitable courses for our staff regularly,” said Dr Tan Kok Kuan, CEO, DTAP Clinic Group.

About DTAP clinic

Established in 2005, DTAP (Dr. Tan & Partners) clinics, a pioneer of GP plus, or “General Practice with Special Interest” model in Singapore, provides holistic and comprehensive medical care for everyone. We provide basic GP services with a key focus in HIV & STD testing and management, Men’s Health (Andrology), Women’s Health and Chronic Disease Management services. Our clinics are located in Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam. Visit https://dtapclinic.com.

###