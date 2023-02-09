Dual vacuum tube triple amp and flagship ESS DAC in a fancy box – the ACRO CA1000T

Listen to this article Listen to this article

Editor’s brief: If you have some desk space, and love the adaptability of a piece of equipment on your desk to make your audio sound a stratosphere better, you may want to consider the Astell&Kern ACRO CA1000T. The South Korean product features the ES9039MPRO DAC, with a dual twin KORG Nutubes, for an amazingly warm sound that Astell&Kern adopters love. For enthusiasts who demand a variety of I/O, there are Bluetooth, RCA, WIFI and XLR. Read more below.



Astell&Kern unveils the ACRO CA1000T: a versatile, all-in-one Head-Fi audio system that pushes the boundaries of sound quality

SINGAPORE – Astell&Kern, the global leader in premium high-fidelity audio devices, has unveiled the ACRO CA1000T—the world’s first multi-functional Head-Fi audio system featuring a dual-tube triple amp system and the latest ESS flagship digital-to analogue converter (DAC). Designed for the audio connoisseur, the ACRO CA1000T pushes sonic limitations beyond that of a standalone headphone amplifier with additional terminals for multiple connections, all housed in a portable package.

Unparalleled Sound

Engineered with audio lovers in mind, the ACRO CA1000T harnesses the first dual application of ES9039MPRO, the latest flagship DAC of ESS. Its built-in stereo MQA renderer helps to provide a clear, three-dimensional sound with improved modulation to reduce both power consumption and noise for an enhanced audio performance. Internally, this compact audio system houses a refreshed circuit design for fuller sound, from deep and rich bass tones to crystal clear high notes.

Building on the success of the ACRO CA1000, the CA1000T features the Astell&Kern’s own unrivaled TERATON ALPHA technology, which provides distortion-free sound even at the highest output. The device also supports a four-stage Gain Level setting of up to 15Vrms to drive even the most sophisticated and demanding IEMs and headphones.

Customised by You

Listeners can pick and choose from seven DAC filters to create personalised sound signatures while using the ACRO CA1000T, with filters offering different levels of suppression, pre ringing, and bass, among others that will suit diverse listening needs.

The ACRO CA1000T is equipped with a leap in amplifier technology, with the brand-new “HYBRID AMP” mode, which enhances the resolution and clarity of the existing “TUBE AMP” mode to express more musical detail while retaining warm sound. Combining the advantages of retro analogue performance and high-resolution output, the “HYBRID AMP” mode gives listeners the pleasure of a brand-new tonal atmosphere.

Aesthetics and Engineering

This compact audio system is a design tour de force, featuring the brand’s signature sharp edges and parallel lines on each side, coupled with a stunning gold coloured dial embraced by a brushed grey aluminium body.

The ACRO CA1000T features a tilted 4.1-inch touch-screen display easily adjusted up to 60 degrees inclination with a gentle touch, while weighty enough to stand firmly on a table.

To maximise listening time, the ACRO CA1000T includes a “Battery Protection Mode”, where the battery is charged up to a maximum of 85% and returned to that level when dropping to 80% to avoid degradation from long-term connection to the power supply.

The output port located on the front side of the CA1000T is compatible with various headphones and IEMs – including both low-impedance and high-impedance varieties.

Convenience and Multi-Functionality

The ACRO CA1000T provides compatible I/O terminals that can satisfy the diverse needs of audio enthusiasts who want to build a complete head-Fi system. By providing XLR and RCA output, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth to connect external audio devices and speakers, the ACRO CA1000T consolidates all variations of premium audio connections into one device.

Through USB-PD 2.0 charging with 9V/3A, the CA1000T peaks at 11 hours of continuous playback when its 10,100mAh battery is fully charged. For maximum connectivity, it fully supports native DSD512 and 32bit/768kHz, MQA 16X full decoder via the hardware renderer, aptX-HD and LDAC of Bluetooth 5.0 to enjoy high-quality sound even in wireless environments. The ACRO CA1000T harbours 256GB on-board memory that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot, persuading users to stockpile thousands of their favourite hi-res albums.

The new AK File Drop function in the ACRO CA1000T makes file transfers easier and more convenient. Using AK File Drop, users can freely transfer files wirelessly through a PC, smartphone, or FTP program located on the same network. Music file management is now possible with a cableless, wireless solution.

Key Features at a Glance

Equipped with a ES9039MPRO Dual-DAC for the first time ever

Perfectly drive any headphone/IEM with 4 levels of gain and up to 15Vrms output

Triple Amp System with a dual-vacuum tube for Hybrid sound options

Multiple inputs and outputs provide maximum options and compatibility

Built-in battery for portability and optimum power delivery

Pricing & Availability

The Astell&Kern ACRO CA1000T retails for S$3,499 (including GST) and is available immediately at AV One (av1group.com.sg) and AV One Lazada (www.lazada.sg/shop/av-one).

###