Fiio FW5 wireless IEM lands in Singapore

Editor’s brief: If you like IEM (in ear monitors), the latest FiiO FW5 may just be your thing. The FW5 features a sharp and sleek contemporary design, great sound with passive isolation, decent range with Bluetooth, and useful for clear voice calls on the road as well as keeping that cinematic movie watching experience all to yourself. Read more below.



SINGAPORE – FiiO, the leader in lossless audio players, presents FW5, the fully integrated HiFi True Wireless Stereo (TWS) solution. The FW5 integrates FiiO’s various cutting-edge technologies to bring a fully integrated, high-fidelity true wireless solution. This is among the first TWS earphones to integrate a high-end Bluetooth chip, high-performance DAC, and a meticulously designed audio circuit to achieve a big quality jump in all aspects.

The FW5 has been developed by the same FiiO research and development team that created the high-fidelity wired FH9 flagship. In the tiny space of a true wireless earphone, the team managed to fit a large 10mm dynamic driver that handles the low and mid-range frequencies, while higher frequencies are reproduced by 2 Knowles BA drivers. These drivers work together to give powerful yet textured bass while reproducing every last detail in the treble.

Some of the key highlights of the new FiiO FW5 include:

Independent AK4332 DAC : The FW5 contains an efficient AKM VELVET SOUND DAC – the AK4332 which features high-performance decoding abilities. This chip is capable of signal-to-noise ratio up to 106dB, distortion as low as 0.0016%, and dynamic range up to 102dB.

: The FW5 contains an efficient AKM VELVET SOUND DAC – the AK4332 which features high-performance decoding abilities. This chip is capable of signal-to-noise ratio up to 106dB, distortion as low as 0.0016%, and dynamic range up to 102dB. Qualcomm QCC5141 Bluetooth chip : The FW5 employs the high-end Qualcomm QCC5141 for stable and high-performance Bluetooth audio thanks to the chip’s dual DSP and dual-core architecture. Additionally, the FW5 is Snapdragon Sound certified as a testament to its highly capable audio abilities.

: The FW5 employs the high-end Qualcomm QCC5141 for stable and high-performance Bluetooth audio thanks to the chip’s dual DSP and dual-core architecture. Additionally, the FW5 is Snapdragon Sound certified as a testament to its highly capable audio abilities. 10mm large dynamic driver : The FW5 features a large 10mm dynamic driver for the low and mid frequencies. The driver has been designed specifically to maximise the sound quality from its N50 neodymium magnets. These N50 magnets, with their high magnetic density, allow for better dynamics and make the sound stage more grand for a thoroughly bold sound.

: The FW5 features a large 10mm dynamic driver for the low and mid frequencies. The driver has been designed specifically to maximise the sound quality from its N50 neodymium magnets. These N50 magnets, with their high magnetic density, allow for better dynamics and make the sound stage more grand for a thoroughly bold sound. DLC diaphragm with PU gasket : The FW5 uses PU as the material of choice for the gasket surrounding the diaphragm of the dynamic driver, since its flexibility and high damping coefficient allow for lusher vocals and faster transient response. The diaphragm of the dynamic driver is made of DLC, which features favourable properties such as high rigidity and lightweight, allowing for less unwanted breakup over the dynamic driver. This leads to reduced non-linear distortion and ultimately better resolution.

: The FW5 uses PU as the material of choice for the gasket surrounding the diaphragm of the dynamic driver, since its flexibility and high damping coefficient allow for lusher vocals and faster transient response. The diaphragm of the dynamic driver is made of DLC, which features favourable properties such as high rigidity and lightweight, allowing for less unwanted breakup over the dynamic driver. This leads to reduced non-linear distortion and ultimately better resolution. 2 high-frequency BA drivers per ear : For high frequencies, 2 BA drivers are used for each channel. These BA drivers are placed in the sound tube near the ear to reduce high-frequency loss as sound waves travel to the listener’s ear. This design ensures that even tones like those at 16kHz still come through clearly. This design allows the FW5 to feature an airy, exceptionally detailed treble that captures every nuance of your music.

: For high frequencies, 2 BA drivers are used for each channel. These BA drivers are placed in the sound tube near the ear to reduce high-frequency loss as sound waves travel to the listener’s ear. This design ensures that even tones like those at 16kHz still come through clearly. This design allows the FW5 to feature an airy, exceptionally detailed treble that captures every nuance of your music. High-Res LHDC/aptX Adaptive Bluetooth format support: The FW5 reaffirms FiiO’s commitment to being at the forefront of new audio technologies, with not only Snapdragon Sound certification but also support for LHDC/aptX Adaptive for the ultimate quality in true wireless audio. This support ensures a massive upgrade in sending and receiving high-quality wireless audio and a major improvement in compatibility with various devices.

FiiO emphasises the carefully-tuned sound performance

As the first TWS earphones fully developed by FiiO, the development team focus on bringing the ultimate sound quality in a fully integrated TWS earphone. While it is easy to adjust the frequency response curve via DSP, FiiO chose to refine the physical design of the unit to reduce distortion and retain the unique sound of the drivers.

In addition, FiiO chose a solution for operating the FW5 during usage based on real-life testing and experience – 2 physical buttons for each ear unit. Physical buttons not only minimise microphonics during operation but placing them perpendicularly to the wearing angle also makes the buttons easier to press without resorting to too much force.

Other features include:

21+ hours battery life : Despite packing a high-performance DAC chip, high-end Bluetooth chip, and a carefully designed audio circuit, the FW5 features a battery long enough to easily meet daily usage needs. With its large built-in 60mAh battery, the FW5 can be used for up to 6.5 hours on a single charge. The 380mAh charging case allows for total battery life of more than 21 hours.

: Despite packing a high-performance DAC chip, high-end Bluetooth chip, and a carefully designed audio circuit, the FW5 features a battery long enough to easily meet daily usage needs. With its large built-in 60mAh battery, the FW5 can be used for up to 6.5 hours on a single charge. The 380mAh charging case allows for total battery life of more than 21 hours. Power switch linked to the case : When opening the FW5 charging case, the ear units are automatically turned on and paired with the last device. When the ear units are placed back into the charging case, the FW5 ear units automatically turn off to save power.

: When opening the FW5 charging case, the ear units are automatically turned on and paired with the last device. When the ear units are placed back into the charging case, the FW5 ear units automatically turn off to save power. LED indicator lights : Both the charging case and the FW5 ear units feature LED indicator lights. The 4 indicator lights on the charging case not only indicate the battery remaining and the charging status but also indicate if the ear units are in the case. Each of the ear units contains a white indicator light that clearly highlights the pairing and connection status.

: Both the charging case and the FW5 ear units feature LED indicator lights. The 4 indicator lights on the charging case not only indicate the battery remaining and the charging status but also indicate if the ear units are in the case. Each of the ear units contains a white indicator light that clearly highlights the pairing and connection status. Dual-mic cVc noise cancellation : Each ear unit of the FW5 features 2 microphones that work together with cVc noise cancellation technology for clearer voice calls.

: Each ear unit of the FW5 features 2 microphones that work together with cVc noise cancellation technology for clearer voice calls. 2 sets of ear tips included: The FW5 comes standard with a set of balanced ear tips and 2 alternate sets of vocal ear tips for different sound preferences. The vocal ear tips are made with medical-grade silicone featuring a soft texture that makes it comfortable to wear, making them a perfect combination of sound quality and superior comfort.

Technical Specifications:

Drivers: 1 Dynamic 2 BA

BA drivers: Knowles RAD

Dynamic driver: 10mm DLC diaphragm + PU gasket

Frequency response: 20-20kHz

Sensitivity: 106dB/mW（@1kHz）

Impedance: 32Ω±20%（@1kHz）

Charging time: For charging case about 1h40min

Battery life: About 7h (ear unit) +14h (charging case)

Ear unit weight: About 6.4g

Total weight: About 57.2g

Ear unit dimensions: 28.4*22.9*22.6mm

Charging case dimensions: 68.4*43.9*32.3mm

DAC distortion: 0.0016%

DAC Signal-to-noise ratio: 106dB

Battery capacity: Ear unit: 65mAh

Charging case: 380mAh

Call battery life: About 5h30min

Pricing and Availability<

FiiO FW5 retails for S$239 (including GST) and is available immediately at AV One (av1group.com.sg), AV One Lazada (www.lazada.sg/shop/av-one), Connect IT, Sam Audio, Stereo Electronics, TK Foto and TREOO.

###