German safety automation leader HIMA acquires UK system integrator Sella Controls

Editor’s brief: Leading safety related automation solutions vendor HIMA, headquartered in Brühl, Germany, announced its acquisition of British system integrator Sella Controls, with effect from February 1, 2023. Both companies are entrenched in the mission critical industries of rail and process, and this acquisition will enhance HIMA’s strategy of international expansion and global competitiveness, according to Steffen Philipp, Shareholder HIMA Group. Read more below.

HIMA Group acquires Sella Controls

SINGAPORE – The HIMA Group headquartered in Brühl, Germany, which specialises in safety-related automation solutions, has acquired the UK system integrator Sella Controls with effect from 1 February 2023. Representatives of both companies signed an agreement to this effect in Manchester, UK, on 31 January.

With this transaction, both companies intend to continue their growth strategies and expand their range of solutions for railway technology and the process industry. “HIMA has had a long-standing and close relationship with Sella Controls and shares the same vision and values. With Sella Controls the HIMA Group will accelerate its international expansion and strengthen its global competitiveness,” said Steffen Philipp, Shareholder HIMA Group. HIMA and Sella Controls will maintain their focus on safety-related automation, control solutions and the digitalisation of functional safety. “The acquisition of Sella Controls is an important milestone in our HIMA growth strategy. By joining our forces we will enhance our global position as a leading supplier for safety-related automation solutions for the process and rail industries”, stated Jörg de la Motte, CEO HIMA Group.

Sella Controls is in a leading market position in the UK and Ireland. In particular, Sella Controls’ expertise and portfolio of solutions in the rail sector is an excellent addition for HIMA, which intends to push ahead and market internationally. Business in the process industry is also to be further expanded in the UK and Ireland. One focus here is the digitalisation of functional safety, which HIMA is pushing under the motto “Safety goes digital”.

HIMA’s existing customers will benefit from even more intensive support as a result of the acquisition, while Sella Controls’ customers will benefit from a larger service portfolio.

HIMA will ensure continuity of the management: John Blackwell (CFO) and Eddy Turnock (CSO), both previous owners, will continue to lead Sella Controls. In addition, Chris Parr, who previously led the Process Division at Sella Controls, will join the Management Board as CTO.

Sella Controls’ 118 employees will be retained and additional hires are planned. The three locations will also be retained. Sella Controls has two divisions: the “Centre of Excellence Rail Solutions” with locations in Ashby-de-la-Zouch and Coalville, near Leicester, and the “Process Solutions” division, which is based in Stockport near Manchester. The company will continue to trade under the name “Sella Controls” with the addition of “A HIMA Company”.

“It’s a Win-Win-Situation for HIMA and Sella Controls, with multiple synergies: HIMA will benefit from the long-term experience of Sella Controls in the development of solutions for the rail industry and we at Sella Controls will be able to utilize HIMA’s global sales and service to boost our international business,” said Eddy Turnock, CSO Sella Controls. “As a family-owned company, the HIMA Group is long-term oriented and stands for customer orientation, sustainable growth and people-focus. That’s why HIMA is offering great opportunities for further development of the Sella Controls team,” added John Blackwell, CFO Sella Controls. “The investment in Sella Controls is a clear signal that growth by acquisition is an important element of the HIMA growth strategy,” said Dr. Michael Löbig, CFO HIMA Group.

