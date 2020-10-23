HackerOne integrates with more extensible APIs and Webhooks

Editor’s briefs: No man is an island, and especially so in cybersecurity. Cybersecurity is a complex creature and more harmonious players in the system, the better for protecting users and environments. HackerOne, the “white hat” ethical hacker ecosystem, keeps increasing its integration of extensible APIs and webooks to ensure more and more platforms and tools are included, such as ServiceNow, PagerDuty, Splunk, SumoLogic, Kenna Security, Bringa, etc. The vendor’s release is below.

HackerOne Expands Integrations Ecosystem to Connect and Defend Customers

Revealed at Security@, HackerOne adds PagerDuty, ServiceNow, Splunk, SumoLogic to advance workflows

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, October 23, 2020 – HackerOne, the world’s most trusted hacker-powered security platform, today introduced a set of strategic integrations and partnerships that make it easy to integrate HackerOne data with existing security and development workflows. Announced at the fourth annual Security@ conference, the integrations seek to ensure the HackerOne platform fits into customers’ existing security workflow with minimal friction, enabling them to identify, prioritise, and respond to threats in real time.

“Our mission is to empower the world to build a safer internet,” Co-founder Michiel Prins explained. “While this may start with knowing where you’re vulnerable, what happens next is vital. With best-in-class integrations, HackerOne empowers customers to increase efficiency, collaboration, and scalability by bringing industry-leading tools into the HackerOne ecosystem and creating seamless workflows within those tools.”

Building on top of extensible API and WebHooks, the turnkey integrations:

Drive efficiency and performance — By popular demand, HackerOne has now also integrated ServiceNow and PagerDuty. HackerOne has long provided turnkey integrations with issue tracking software like JIRA and GitLab.

— By popular demand, HackerOne has now also integrated ServiceNow and PagerDuty. HackerOne has long provided turnkey integrations with issue tracking software like JIRA and GitLab. Improve security operations — An entirely new class of tools HackerOne now integrates with is data and log aggregation software, including Splunk and Sumo Logic.

— An entirely new class of tools HackerOne now integrates with is data and log aggregation software, including Splunk and Sumo Logic. Increase collaboration — Current workstream collaboration system integrations include Slack.

— Current workstream collaboration system integrations include Slack. Enable data-driven risk prioritisation — Integrations enable customers that leverage Kenna Security and Brinqa to import their data from HackerOne into these applications.

— Integrations enable customers that leverage Kenna Security and Brinqa to import their data from HackerOne into these applications. Leverage developer training — A HackEDU integration automatically adapts developer training to the vulnerabilities found by hackers in customer programs.

“Notification and communication of a vulnerability is one of the most important aspects of security teams’ workflows,” said Steve Gross, Senior Director of Strategic Business Development at PagerDuty. “The sooner the right team members are notified that a high or critical bug has been reported, the sooner they will be able to start the remediation process. With the potential of a delayed or missed notification being a data breach, the stakes are high. To meet these challenges, PagerDuty is excited to work with HackerOne to provide real-time updates of critical vulnerabilities being reported so customers can optimise response times and begin remediation as soon as possible.”

Integrations on the horizon include a new GitHub addition and Microsoft products such as Azure DevOps and Microsoft Teams. For more information on current integrations, please visit: https://www.hackerone.com/company/integrations.

About HackerOne

HackerOne empowers the world to build a safer internet. As the world’s most trusted hacker-powered security platform, HackerOne gives organisations access to the largest community of hackers on the planet. Armed with the most robust database of vulnerability trends and industry benchmarks, the hacker community mitigates cyber risk by searching, finding, and safely reporting real-world security weaknesses for organisations across all industries and attack surfaces. Customers include The U.S. Department of Defense, Dropbox, General Motors, GitHub, Goldman Sachs, Google, Hyatt, Intel, Lufthansa, Microsoft, MINDEF Singapore, Nintendo, PayPal, Qualcomm, Slack, Starbucks, Twitter, and Verizon Media. HackerOne was ranked fifth on the Fast Company World’s Most Innovative Companies list for 2020. Headquartered in San Francisco, HackerOne has a presence in London, New York, the Netherlands, France, Singapore, and over 70 other locations across the globe.

