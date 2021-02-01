Recently, our editorial team attended the opening of the new Oxford Orthopaedics clinic at Gleneagles Medical Centre in downtown Singapore.…
A Glimpse into Asia’s Boldest New Foldables, Wearables, and Next-Gen Displays
From flexible foldables arriving across Southeast Asian retail shelves to futuristic interactive panels designed for personal companion units, this past…
No More Smelly Clothes: Samsung’s Bespoke AI Washer and Dryer for the Tropics
Anyone who lives in Singapore knows the daily laundry gamble all too well. You hang your freshly washed laundry out…
Kowa’s Acquisition of HST Medical Signals a New Chapter for Regional Healthcare Growth
The partnership of a Japanese industrial and pharmaceutical giant, 130 years old, with a Singapore healthcare institution, whose roots lie…
The Gadget Shift: What Last Week’s Breakthroughs Mean for Your Digital Lifestyle
The way our everyday devices are engaging with us is shifting noticeably, with seamless automation blending into hardware that’s startlingly…
Foldables, Flagships, and the Convergence of Smart Tech in Asia
I have noticed a massive shift in gravity. We no longer look entirely West for innovation. The true pulse of…
ASUS ROG Gjallar Gaming Desktop Soundbar
I’m not a big fan of heavy gaming, but a good, reliable and affordable sound system to add to my…
The Next Wave of Sovereign Tech and Intelligent Automation Shapes APAC
Looking back on last week’s latest developments, one theme stands out: countries are no longer satisfied with simply consuming technology;…
Enya Cyber G Pocket: Creative Catalyst for All
My musical journey started in junior school, outside the classical music school or curriculum. I was introduced to the violin…