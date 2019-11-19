Ingram Micro Named Check Point Software Technologies Distributor for Singapore & Malaysia

Singapore, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, November 19, 2019 — Ingram Micro, today announced a new relationship with Check Point Software Technologies (Check Point) to drive the adoption of Check Point solutions in Singapore and Malaysia. Check Point is the world’s leading cyber security provider, offering the most comprehensive and cutting-edge cyber security technology across network, data, endpoints, cloud and mobile.

Ingram Micro delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Ingram Micro operates in 160 countries, including Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Through its complete security architecture, Infinity, Check Point defends an organization’s IT elements, from networks and end point devices to cloud based applications and infrastructure to mobile devices. This comprehensive security is served while equipping customers with an effective and intuitive security management addressed to thwart and prevent the ever-changing landscape of cyber threats. Check Point addresses 5th-generation cyber-attacks or “Gen-V” attacks, which are large-scale and fast-moving attacks that easily bypass the conventional, static detection-based defenses used by most organizations today.

Evan Dumas, Regional Director, Southeast Asia, Check Point Software Technologies, said, “We are pleased to appoint Ingram Micro as a Check Point distributor in Singapore and Malaysia. Our new relationship with Ingram Micro will enable us to reach out to various market segments and provide organizations of all sizes with innovative and effective security solutions that keep them protected even against the most advanced threats.” Francis Choo, vice president and Chief Country Executive, ASEAN & HK, Ingram Micro, “We are excited to enhance our security offering to our partners with the additional of Check Point to our portfolio. The rise in hybrid data center adoption and the exponential growth in mobile devices increase the importance for business to look into their security set-up and coverage. The combination of Check Point’s solutions and our aggregated security services and solutions – spanning consulting to delivery – will meet the needs and opportunities in the market.”

