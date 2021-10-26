Editor’s brief: Leading collaborative robots (cobots) company Universal Robots (UR) will be hosting its virtual cobots exhibition in Asia Pacific, the Collaborative APAC – Cobot Expo 2021, from 9 to 10 November 2021. The vendor’s release is below.

Back by Popular Demand: Universal Robots Hosts the Largest Virtual Collaborative Robots Exhibition in Asia Pacific

Exhibition to focus on collaboration, redefining automation and exchanging ideas with collaborative robots experts

Singapore, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, October 26, 2021 – Universal Robots, the global leader in collaborative robots (cobots) with a global presence, will once again host the largest virtual collaborative robot exhibition in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. The Collaborative APAC – Cobot Expo 2021 will be held from 9 to 10 November 2021.

This year’s theme is entitled ‘Collaborate’ and will feature some of the company’s prominent global spokespersons as part of an informative panel discussion. This digital experience offers key insights into trends, how automation is set to change the way in which work is done and both a local and international outlook on the market. Registration is free for anyone who is interested at https://www.universal-robots.com/sg/collaborate-apac-cobot-expo-2021/.

Universal Robots President Kim Povlsen will deliver his first keynote in Asia Pacific since being appointed to the position earlier this year. He will be joined by Regional Director for Asia Pacific James McKew to delve into the topic of redefining automation. The session will be facilitated by Australia New Zealand’s Senior Technical Support Specialist, Ian Choo.

“Last year’s expo, WeAreCobots, featured 15 insightful keynote sessions, 15 exhibitors and daily live product and application demonstrations. Due to popular demand, we are back for another round in 2021, and this time we go deeper into detail about how cobots are implemented in end of line automation” says McKew.

This expo is geared towards manufacturers and potential users of robotics, ecosystem partnersas well as system integrators. It is designed to evoke real-world conversation around the future of automation – both regionally and internationally.

“This year our message is clear: automation is about collaboration and automation is empowering change across the globe. Both locally and internationally, the winds of change are upon us and those who aren’t paying attention are going to be left behind.”

Visitors to the expo will discover new concepts and approaches to automation involving human-robot collaboration, take a deep dive on successful cobot deployments, and exchange ideas among industry automation colleagues and Universal Robots’ cobot experts over live chats.

Key Takeaways from the Expo

McKew highlights the following key takeaways from their panel discussion at the expo as follows:

Learning about the main challenges facing the manufacturing industry in our region and elsewhere.

Understand Universal Robots’ approach to engineering to drive innovation and customer success.

Knowing why the approach of a collaborative platform is the key to the future of automation.

New concepts and approaches to automation involving the human-robot collaboration will be discussed in Collaborate APAC – Virtual Cobot Expo. Experts from the industry will share their experiences in the 12 keynote sessions conducted in English, Thai and Vietnamese over the two-day period. The expo material can also be accessed until 31 December 2021.

Topics presented by various experts include:

Redefining automation: The global and regional outlook for collaborative robots

Bringing success to your automation road map

Robotic safety in the manufacturing industry

Technology trends with cobot applications

For more details of the agenda, please visit https://www.universal-robots.com/sg/collaborate-apac-cobot-expo-2021/



About Universal Robots

Universal Robots (UR) was founded in 2005 to make robot technology accessible to all by developing small, user-friendly, reasonably priced, flexible collaborative robots (cobots) that are safe to work side-by-side with people. Since the first cobot was launched in 2008, the company has experienced considerable growth with the user-friendly cobots now sold worldwide. The company, which is a part of Teradyne Inc., is headquartered in Odense, Denmark, and has regional offices in the United States, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK, Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Romania, Russia, Turkey, China, India, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Mexico. In 2020, Universal Robots had revenue of USD 219 million. For more information, please visit universal-robots.com.

