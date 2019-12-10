Meze Audio announces Rai Solo, the newest addition to the Rai In-ear monitor family in Singapore

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, December 10, 2019 – Meze Audio, a Romanian high-end audio company, known for developing premium audiophile products, introduces Rai Solo, its newest in-ear monitor (IEM). Rai Solo is the second IEM developed in the Rai product range, after the release of Rai Penta earlier this year.

Rai Solo aspires to become the IEM of choice for music lovers who are just venturing into the audiophile world, promising its users an affordable way to immerse into a pure listening bliss while enjoying the ergonomic elegant design, a signature for Meze products.

“Rai Solo has been at the origin of the entire Rai IEM family, so it shares a lot of design philosophy DNA with the flagship, Rai Penta. It was supposed to be released ahead of Rai Penta, but we took our time to perfect it for production. The result is a high value, yet still affordable IEM.” says Antonio Meze, founder and lead designer at Meze Audio.

Attention down to the last detail

The Rai Solo and Rai Penta shares a similar shape: round, soft edges on the IEM, designed to embrace the natural curves of one’s ear to fit perfectly. In developing Rai Solo, Meze Audio obtained a fun-neutral but well refined and controlled sound signature. The extensive research and developed by the Meze team started in 2015, and finally launched in 2019 – a pair of IEMs with so much attention to details, 5 years in the making.

What seperates the Rai Solo from the rest is the technology utilised in the driver, a definite value win, that will give users a bang for their buck. Featuring the refined electrodynamic driver with an UPM balanced piston membrane motion, the Rai Solo membrane itself is electrically conductive and requires no wires attached to the diaphragm. The result is a symmetric pistons motion through its entire movement, countering the disturbance users may get from the unbalance created by the wires, giving you clear mid-range, and outstanding reproduction of low frequencies.

Engineered to last

The driver is then thoughtfully encased in an ergonomic sintered steel shell, that is built to last. The use of Metal Injection Moulding technology for the body of the Solo also made it possible to have a very complex inner shape made in mass production with great accuracy. Rai Solo delivers a clean and dark background with well-defined imaging. The meticulously engineered shell architecture, combined with the steel chassis, dampens the vibration from the driver, while offering an extremely comfortable wear, suitable for extended hours of listening pleasure.

Technical Specifications:

Driver: 9.2mm UPM dynamic driver

Diaphragm thickness: 9µm

Impedance: 16 Ohm

SPL: 105±3dB at 1mW/1kHz

Frequency response: 18Hz – 22kHz

Distortion: <1% at 1mW/1kHz

Stock cables: MMCX connector ending in 3.5mm, silver plated

Warranty period: 2 years

Price and Availability

Meze Rai Solo is available immediately at the recommended retail price (RRP) of S$389 (including GST) at authorised retailers including AV One, Connect IT, E1 Personal Audio, Lazada (https://www.lazada.sg/shop/av1group), and Stereo Electronics.

About Meze Audio

Meze Audio was founded in 2011 in Baia Mare, Romania. Meze Audio headphones embody the classical values of clarity, balance and harmony. This is not a trend and it’s not intended to last for just a season. These are Classics. These are devices to fall in love with. We achieve this standard by combining high-end technology and style with quality materials and good craftsmanship. To all this we add the most important ingredient: our passion. All our models, headphones and earphones, are developed in-house from the ground up, in the spirit of our original ‘no-compromise’ vision.

