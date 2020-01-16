OPPO Partners With Bug Bounty Leader HackerOne to Enhance Cybersecurity

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, January 16, 2020 — HackerOne, the number one hacker-powered pentest and bug bounty platform, today announced a partnership with OPPO. One of the world’s most well-known mobile phone manufacturers, OPPO, will improve the security of its products and services, and contribute to a safer internet by engaging the world’s security research community with HackerOne.

OPPO has always attached great importance to the security of its products and services. With over 320 million monthly active users of ColorOS, and a rapidly expanding online presence, cybersecurity remains at the forefront. In 2018, OPPO established the OPPO Security Response Center (OSRC) to enhance their cybersecurity. By working with the security research community they found and safely resolved security weaknesses. Today, the goal of the OSRC remains to promote cooperation and communication with ethical hackers and to identify security vulnerabilities before they can be exploited by cybercriminals. This partnership with HackerOne further signifies OPPO’s support of the global security research community and their vital role in reducing cyber risk.

“HackerOne works with the world’s largest community of security researchers to help companies around the world reduce cyber risk,” Peng Xing, OSRC Operation Manager. “We are excited to partner with HackerOne to strengthen the protection for our customers and provide a beneficial environment for security researchers.”

OPPO and HackerOne’s partnership includes the launch of a private, invite-only bug bounty program hosted on HackerOne. A private program invites a select group of trusted security researchers to look for security vulnerabilities in exchange for a reward. A future public bug bounty program is expected. OPPO joins HackerOne’s more than 1,750 customer programs, including The U.S. Department of Defense, General Motors, Google, PayPal, Hyatt, Twitter, Nintendo, Microsoft, MINDEF Singapore, Qualcomm, Starbucks, and Dropbox.

“Cyber incidents have increased in volume, complexity and impact at internet speeds and organizations like OPPO are seeing the benefits of hacker-powered security to safeguard their most critical digital assets,” said Attley Ng, HackerOne Vice President, Asia-Pacific. “We are thrilled to partner with a leader like OPPO to help protect their 320 million active monthly users while creating more opportunities for the research community.”

To find out more about the OPPO ongoing program scope or rewards, visit the official website of the OSRC.

Hacker-Powered Security Growth in APAC

This partnership comes on the heels of a momentous year of growth in the region for HackerOne. HackerOne opened its APAC headquarters in Singapore in early 2019 and continues to bring on notable customers including Ministry of Defence Singapore (MINDEF), GovTech Singapore, Xiaomi, Zomato, Toyota, Nintendo, Grab, LINE, and Alibaba. In addition, the region’s first ever live-hacking event (h1-65) was held in Singapore, where Dropbox awarded over $300,000 in bug bounties to participating hackers.

In late 2019, HackerOne launched hacker-powered security programs with industry leaders – OnePlus and LINE Corporation, as well as its fifth bug bounty program with Singaporean Government Agency (GovTech) in addition to an official vulnerability disclosure program for GovTech. APAC continues to be one of the fastest growing regions for hacker-powered security. According to HackerOne’s 2019 Hacker Powered Security Report, hacker-powered security programs increased 30% in the region year over year.

