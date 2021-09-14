Editor’s brief: For the now thoroughly familiar audiences having virtual meetings with colleagues, customers and prospects worldwide, they would already know what visual quality of a videoconferencing stream is. However, the crux is not in the video quality, but in the audio quality. With more people returning to workplaces, team presentations and meetings with remote customers and colleagues are also becoming important. Shure, the leading audio stalwart, launches its cost-effective, high fidelity (hifi) quality Stem Ecosystem, an audio-conferencing solution fit for meeting rooms of all shapes and sizes. The vendor’s release is below.

Shure Launches Stem Ecosystem, A Simple-to-install Audio Conferencing Solution for All Types of Rooms and Budgets

High Audio Quality, Effortless & Cost-Effective

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, September 14, 2021 – Shure, a leading global manufacturer of audio equipment, announces the launch of Stem Ecosystem™, a new and cost-effective audio conferencing ecosystem which alleviates the major pains in virtual meetings currently experienced by IT professionals and everyday users, for the first time in Southeast Asia. Stem Ecosystem in Singapore will be distributed by Electronics & Engineering Pte Ltd, an award-winning audio video systems integrator with 70 years experience in Singapore.

Virtual meetings have become essential for businesses globally and are expected to continue in its importance as organizations move towards a hybrid work arrangement and less business travel. Even before the recent shift to virtual meetings, a 2019 survey Shure conducted with Illuminas found that two-thirds of business professionals believe their employers lack the right conferencing technology. One-third of enterprise meetings have technical issues and users often face challenges when working with conferencing technology.

But better audio doesn’t have to be complicated.

With the award-winning Stem Ecosystem™ solutions, anyone has the freedom to mix and match devices to create the perfect audio pickup in any collaboration space. Since Stem Ecosystem products were designed for anyone and any type of room, customers can design, install, and manage their meeting rooms all while more easily staying within budget and on time. Plus, the devices are backed by a robust platform full of tools designed to make the process of adopting new technology effortless.

“During this post-pandemic, many companies, especially small, medium enterprises (SMEs) are exploring hybrid working models. Rigid office designs are being replaced by flexible, plug and play options. Businesses are looking for scalable solutions which are adaptable to changing needs. We feel that this is the right time to introduce Stem Ecosystems to address today’s market needs,” says Gary Goh, CEO, Electronics & Engineering Pte Ltd.

Stem Ecosystem solutions deliver high-quality audio products backed by the award-winning industry support infrastructure that Shure is known for. From small collaborative spaces to the large enterprises or local colleges, Stem Ecosystem solutions scale to the needs of any sized institution.

“The solution is suitable for organizations of any size seeking a straight-forward and customizable experience that can help users save money through its no-programming approach,” shared Eric Ong, Director of Sales, Southeast Asia. “Now, Shure can offer a more diverse array of solutions for a wider variety of customers.”

Stem Ecosystem solutions include wall and table speakerphones, along with a ceiling microphone that blends into any room and syncs with networked loudspeakers, as well as dedicated control systems for a complete audio package:

Stem Table: Optimised for tabletops and flat surfaces, the Stem Table is equipped with nine microphones that perform real beamforming and a downward-facing speaker for superior performance.<

Stem Speaker: Built to give users the freedom to expand sound to anywhere in the room, the Stem Speaker product is an external speaker with three mounting options and a powerful driver for exceptional sound in any meeting space.

Stem Wall: Equipped with 15 microphones that perform beamforming, plus full-range speakers and subwoofers, the Stem Wall product ensures that everybody has a voice.

Stem Ceiling: A 100-microphone ceiling array comes with two mounting options (low profile or chandelier mode) and three-beam options for exceptional coverage in any meeting room.

Stem Hub: When more than one Stem Ecosystem device is used in a room, the Stem Hub product enables multiple units to communicate with each other in the room and function more effectively as a solution. With USB Type B, ethernet, Dante, VoIP connectivity, and pluggable terminal blocks for external speakers, the Stem Hub product has all bases covered.

Stem Control: A dedicated touch controller that connects to the network with a single ethernet connection. The Stem Control product allows access to the Stem Ecosystem platform and remote management of an organisation, or can be used as an in-meeting controller with video conferencing platforms.

All Stem Ecosystem devices are networked PoE+ powered products. They are easy to install for IT professionals and systems integrators looking for the ideal scalable audio solution specifically in standard meeting rooms or educational spaces that do not have any special requirements.

In Singapore, Shure Stem Audio is available exclusively through Electronics & Engineering Pte Ltd, from September 2021. Solution prices start from $1,000 onwards. For more information, please visit https://enepl.com.sg/product/stem-audio-ecosystem/.

About Shure

Shure (www.shure.com) has been making people sound extraordinary for nearly a century. Founded in 1925, the Company is a leading global manufacturer of audio equipment known for quality, performance, and durability. We make microphones, wireless microphone systems, in-ear monitors, earphones and headphones, conferencing systems, and more. For critical listening, or high-stakes moments on stage, in the studio, and from the meeting room, you can always rely on Shure.

Shure Incorporated is headquartered in Niles, Illinois, in the United States. We have nearly 40 manufacturing facilities and regional sales offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.

About Electronics & Engineering Pte Ltd

Founded in 1951, Electronics & Engineering Pte Ltd is a leading Audio Video System Integrator providing audio video systems design & engineering, technology integration, installation & project management, integrated facilities management services with an extensive team of certified in-house audio video technical experts and a wide range of professional audio video products. Electronics & Engineering has served various industries including but not limited to Cinemas & Theatres, Houses of Worship, Corporate AV, Retail & Boutiques, Clubs & Restaurants and Sports Arenas. Electronics & Engineering is headquartered in Singapore with sales and support offices in India, Indonesia and Malaysia. Visit https://enepl.com.sg.

