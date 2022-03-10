Editor’s brief: For Singapore residents with a pent up desire to get out of the tiny space, travel is slowly thawing again, with more and more people traveling abroad. However, the nagging endemic that is still ongoing is edging in some uncertainty and maybe anxiety for travelers. For all travelers, getting a travel insurance is a must these days. HL Assurance, a Singapore insurance company, is strengthening its travel insurance with its endemic-relevant “medical concierge” service. The vendor’s release is below.

HL Assurance Fortifies Travel Insurance with 24/7 COVID-19 Medical Concierge Service

Provides optimal overseas medical expense coverage and emergency evacuation for a peace of mind

Singapore, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, March 10, 2022 – HL Assurance announces the first travel insurance plan in Singapore with built-in 24/7 access to COVID-19 medical concierge at no additional fees.

Unpredictable changes such as sudden travel bans and quarantine requirements can easily derail an overseas trip nowadays. Travellers may be caught off guard in a foreign country, unsure of how to navigate new COVID requirements, or faced with a significant medical and living expense if tested positive. In the event when medical evacuation is required, cost can escalate rapidly.

As a financial safeguard against pandemic-related expenses and situations, travellers are turning to travel insurance to protect themselves from unplanned travel expenses. Travel insurance often offer good medical coverage but not all travel insurance cover COVID-related problems.

HL Assurance, a general insurance provider that offers affordable and good-value insurance to protect the common person from everyday risk, is incorporating a 24/7 COVID-19 medical concierge service in all tiers of COVIDSafe Travel Protect360, the HL Assurance travel insurance plan.

Starting from 1 March 2022, HL Assurance COVIDSafe Travel Protect360 policy holder has 24/7 access to COVID-19 Medical Concierge via communication methods of their choice. Whether it is by email, phone, whatsapp or click-to-call via an embedded link on HL Assurance web site, a personalised service is assured. A live human agent will respond within just 3 minutes.

HL Assurance COVIDSafe Travel Protect360 policy holders will have access to the following medical concierge services:

Before departure from Singapore, HL Assurance policy holders can check HL Assurance medical concierge web site for:

destination medical advice and facilities recommendations

destination COVID-19 entry regulations

referral to a testing facility in Singapore for pre-departure testing, with the option to assist with appointment scheduling

COVID 19 Country situation updates

While traveling, either in transit or at destination, HL Assurance policy holders can contact HL Assurance medical concierge for:

return trip COVID-19 exit regulations

referral to a COVID-19 testing facility for pre-return testing, with the option to assist with appointment scheduling

subscribe to real-time medical and security travel alerts

COVID 19 Country situation updates

When falling sick, HL Assurance policy holders can contact HL Assurance medical concierge for:

medical consultation with a doctor on-call

hospital admission and guarantee-of-payment

medical monitoring while in hospital or at quarantine facility (e.g hotel, government facility, etc)

medical evacuation and repatriation

onward journey management: change of flight, hotel bookings emergency message transmission to family members, work colleagues etc



HL Assurance COVIDSafe Travel Protect360 is one of the most comprehensive & flexible travel insurance in Singapore covering COVID related situations. Features such as flexibility in travel date changes, substantial overseas hospital cash benefits, overseas quarantine allowance, travel delay, postponement and disruptions reimbursements provides a safety net for travellers. With the addition of the medical concierge service, policy holders can have a peace of mind that help is just a phone call, text or email away during these uncertain times.

About HL Assurance Pte Ltd

Founded in Singapore in 2013, HL Assurance Pte Ltd is a licensed general insurer approved by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and a member of the General Insurance Association in Singapore. Through a wide range of products and services including critical illness, personal accident, car, critical illness, fire, home, mobile phone, maid and travel insurance for personal needs and business packages, casualty, engineering, keyman and property insurance for business needs of corporations and SMEs, HL Assurance provides quality customer-centric products to protect every customers’ valuable assets. A multiple award-winning insurer, HL Assurance Pte Ltd is a winner for Innovator of the Year, Team of the Year and Executive of the Year – award by SBR Management Excellence Awards 2019, Best Online Buying Experience in Insurance in 2019 & Best Travel Insurance by Tripzilla Excellence Award for three years running from 2015 to 2018, , Gobear.com Top 5 People’s Choice for Travel Insurance, Most Valuable Brand of the Year for Brand Excellence in Insurance and Financial Planning during The Brand Laureate Best Brands Awards 2016/2017, and the Small Business Awards 2016 by CV Magazine for Best Integrated Marketing for Insurance in Southeast Asia. HL Assurance Pte Ltd is a member of Hong Leong Group, a leading conglomerate with diversified businesses in banking and financial services, manufacturing and distribution, property development and investments, hospitality and leisure, and principal investment with presence in Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania. For more information, please visit https://www.hlas.com.sg.

###