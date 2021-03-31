Two Singapore-based medical diagnostics labs merge to form Innoquest Diagnostics

Editor’s brief: Two independent medical diagnostics laboratories, Innovative Diagnostic Pte Ltd and Quest Laboratories Pte Lted have merged to form Innoquest Diagnostics Pte Ltd in Singapore. Innoquest has provided comprehensive lab tests including COVID-19 PCR and serology tests to clinicians, and has various labs, including 1 core lab, 2 stat labs, 1 collection center, 1 dedicated COVID-19 testing lab, and 3 hospital labs. The vendor’s release is below.

Innovative Diagnostics and Quest Laboratories unify as Innoquest Diagnostics Pte Ltd

Merger Marks a Significant Milestone in the Asia Pacific Medical Laboratories Industry

Singapore, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, March 31, 2021 – Innovative Diagnostic Pte. Ltd. (Innovative Diagnostics) and Quest Laboratories Pte. Ltd. (Quest Laboratories), both established private medical laboratories in Singapore, today officially announced the merger of the two companies to form Innoquest Diagnostics Pte Ltd (Innoquest).

Medical laboratories conduct tests on clinical specimens and provide healthcare professionals with the necessary insights for effective and safe patient management. The recent COVID-19 pandemic placed medical laboratories front and centre in the battle to control the disease. However, well before COVID-19, medical laboratories have played a crucial role in the healthcare delivery system accounting for some 70%[1] of critical medical decisions yet accounting only 3% of the total healthcare dollar[2].

The formation of Innoquest Diagnostics through this merger provides the leverage for the company to reach sufficient scale and scope to significantly invest and deliver on its plans for automation, robotics, information and communication technologies and next generation sequencing tools to lead Singapore and the Asia Pacific markets into the future of diagnostics.

Quest Laboratories & Innovative Diagnostics

Quest Laboratories was formed in 1995, with the vision of establishing itself as a premier laboratory and a preferred partner to clinicians through the delivery of personalised, high quality and efficient laboratory services. Quest Laboratories is dually accredited by international accreditors; the College of American Pathologists (CAP) and the Singapore Accreditation Council (SAC) for quality management.

Innovative Diagnostics started in 1996 as a subsidiary of SingHealth Group. In 2011, it was sold to a private consortium and became the only community-based medical laboratory led and managed by clinicians in Singapore. Innovative Diagnostics was the first private laboratory in Singapore to achieve the College of American Pathologists (CAP) accreditation and was also the first in Singapore to be awarded with the Westgard Sigma Certificate.

As personalised medicine, companion diagnostics and patient advocacy becomes more prevalent in the coming decades, Innoquest is striving to set new benchmarks in customer experience, customisation and data driven analytics to deliver actionable insights.

Unifying as Innoquest Diagnostics

With a staff strength of about 600 employees, Innoquest performed around 50 million tests for approximately 5 million patients in 2020 from 7 facilities across Singapore.

The combined resources of both companies facilitated the rapid ramp up to support the Singapore Government during the pandemic. To date, Innoquest has delivered COVID-19 rt-PCR tests for over 3.5 million patients in Singapore.

“When we received the call to help, we were in the midst of planning our merger. What followed next was the most monumental endeavour in effort, determination and grit I have ever been involved in or witnessed. Together with our counterparts at the Ministry of Health and our suppliers, the Innoquest team rallied to plan, build and commission one of the largest COVID-19 testing facilities in Southeast Asia in record time in the most challenging of circumstances. I am exceedingly proud of what we have achieved and of our contribution in helping Singapore successfully navigate this pandemic.” said Ms Ginny Foo, CEO of Innoquest.

For more information on this merger and the brand convergence, please visit www.innoquest.com.sg.

About Innoquest Diagnostics Pte Ltd

Innoquest Diagnostics is the merger of Innovative Diagnostics Pte Ltd (IDPL) and Quest Laboratories. Innoquest is a pure-play b2b pathology diagnostics business serving independent specialists and General Practitioner clinics, hospitals and corporates with a full suite of laboratory tests including COVID-19 PCR and COVID serology testing. Innoquest has 1 core laboratory, 2 stat laboratories, 1 collection centre, 1 COVID-19 testing laboratory, and 3 hospital laboratories, with over 600 employees in Singapore. The company has completed over 1.4 million COVID-19 PCR tests with over 4 million patient results issued to date from April 2020.

Addendum: Laboratory offerings

Innoquest offers these laboratory and supporting services:

Biochemistry

Immunology

Serology (including COVID-19)

Microbiology

Haematology

Molecular Diagnostics (including COVID-19 rt-PCR)

Anatomical Pathology (Histology, Cytology and Frozen Sections)

Allergy Testing

Industrial Toxicology

Genomics

Special Chemistry

On-site Health Screening

Phlebotomy

[1] Hallworth, Ann Clinn Biochem 2011

[2] Rohr, Ulrich-Peter, et al 2016

