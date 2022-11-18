Check Point Software adds executive hires in Singapore and Thailand

Editor’s brief: With the continuing growth in the cybersecurity sector, leading cybersecurity vendor Check Point Software is adding Rebecca Lee as Singapore country manager, and Chanvith Iddhivadhana as Thailand country manager. Read more below.

SINGAPORE — Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, announced today their appointment of new country managers for Check Point Singapore and Check Point Thailand operations. With the recent relocation of its Asia Pacific headquarters to larger premises in Singapore, and now accompanied with fresh leadership in Southeast Asia, the company is gearing up to catch the rising wave of growing momentum within the region.

Check Point Software Singapore Country Manager Rebecca Law

Rebecca Law is the new country manager in Singapore, responsible for leading the overall business strategy and sales operations. Law was most recently regional manager at Vectra AI, where she was responsible for managing regional strategy with direct involvement and influence on all opportunities. Prior to Vectra AI, she gathered 20 years of managerial experience within the IT sector, which included roles as country manager at Forescout Technologies and Infoblox Singapore, and senior positions with McAfee Singapore and Micro Focus International.

“With the rapid pace of digitalisation and the hybrid work model becoming the norm in Singapore, enterprises and government are faced with new cybersecurity challenges,” says Law. “Taking a prevention-first approach is crucial when dealing with cybersecurity today, especially with the latest Check Point Research report numbers indicating a huge increase in cyberattacks within Asia, with Q3 2022 average attacks per organization of 1,332 in Singapore alone. I look forward to supporting local channel partners and clients with effective cybersecurity strategies and solutions to address these evolving threats.”

Check Point Software Thailand Country Manager Chanvith Iddhivadhana

Chanvith Iddhivadhana is the new country manager in Thailand, responsible for strengthening and expanding local operations, and driving engagement with customers and key stakeholders to build more growth opportunities in Thailand. Chanvith possesses over two decades of experience in the IT sector, where he was Regional Sales Manager at CrowdStrike Holding, and earlier roles such as Country Manager for Blue Coat Systems and Fortinet Security Network Thailand, senior positions at Symantec Thailand and IBM Thailand.

“Enterprises in Thailand are proactively transforming business through digitalisation to stay relevant and cybersecurity is a critical component. We aim to help organisations build their cyber defense whilst supporting our channel partners in the journey. I look forward to offering our ‘prevention-first’ consolidated cybersecurity solutions that goes beyond traditional security, to protect our customers in emerging attack vectors, from email, network, and cloud to mobile and beyond,” said Chanvith. “We would like to welcome both Rebecca and Chanvith to the Check Point Software family, who will both play key roles in our regional growth,” said Eng Guan Teong, Business Leader for ASEAN and Korea, Check Point Software. “Compared to other regions, Asia experienced the most cyberattacks in the third quarter of 2022 with an average of 1,778 weekly attacks per organization, which was an increase of 21% from last year. Having new country managers on board in Singapore and Thailand will help drive deeper security for organisations who need to prevent these attacks the most. Both managers have left extraordinarily strong marks during their prior stints, and are bringing a wealth of IT and leadership experience to our teams. They joined us at a great timing of growth and momentum in the industry, and we are looking forward to them contributing towards the continued development and success of the company.”

