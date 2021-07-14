We will be bringing back our Awards soon, this time extending to these product categories below. If you are a vendor and are keen to have our editors review your products or services, let us know.
These are categories we will be reviewing for awards, on an ongoing basis:
- Audio-visual (AV), including headsets, earphones, speakers, microphones
- Smartphones
- Tablets
- Computers (PCs and Laptops)
- Watches
- Gadgets (innovative gadgets for specific functions)
- Health & Fitness (including home fitness equipment, diagnostics, therapy, etc)