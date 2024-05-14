SiTime launches Chorus for AI data centers

What To Know “AI is driving tremendous needs for higher data throughput in data centres and lower power consumption, and SiTime is uniquely positioned to help address these issues,” said Piyush Sevalia, executive vice president of marketing at SiTime.

SINGAPORE – SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) releases Chorus™ series of clock generators for AI data center applications. According to SiTime, this MEMS-based ClkSoC family outperforms standalone oscillators and clocks by ten times, in half the size. SiTime asserted that the Chorus’ integrated clock, oscillator, and resonator chip simplifies system clock architecture and cuts design time by six weeks.

“AI is driving tremendous needs for higher data throughput in data centres and lower power consumption, and SiTime is uniquely positioned to help address these issues,” said Piyush Sevalia, executive vice president of marketing at SiTime. “Before Chorus, hardware designers had to use discrete product types, such as clocks, oscillators and resonators, which resulted in performance compromises. Chorus delivers integrated clock generators to solve these problems and is yet another example of how we are transforming the timing market with our unique approach.”

Chorus’ inbuilt MEMS resonator eliminates noise and matches the clock’s impedance, solving older clock generator issues. According to SiTime, adopters can replace up to four standalone oscillators with Chorus to minimize timing board space by 50%. Chorus works well with servers, switches, accelerator cards, and smart NICs.

“SiTime continues to solve the electronics industry’s toughest timing challenges with advances in silicon MEMS timing technology. SiTime’s new MEMS-based family of clock generators represents a significant leap forward, offering enhanced performance, reliability and integration essential for the evolving needs of big iron AI data centres,” said Dave Altavilla, co-founder, president and principal analyst at HotTech Vision & Analysis.

SiTime’s Chorus clock generators will be available for general sampling in second half of 2024.

SiTime Chorus SiT91211 and SiT91213 Clock Generator Features

Integrated MEMS resonator improves resilience 10 times.

Integrated MEMS resonator technology simplifies design and eliminates noise and impedance matching.

4 mm by 4 mm QFN.

Typical 70 femtosecond RMS Phase Jitter (12 kHz to 20 MHz).

Flexibility: 1–700 MHz programmable frequency.

Flexible output types: Four differential (LVPECL, LVDS, LPHCSL) or eight LVCMOS.

Programmable 1.8V, 2.5V, or 3.3V supply voltage.

FlexSwing™ output decreases power usage and eliminates termination resistors, simplifying circuitry.

Frequency stability: ±20 ppm and ±50 ppm from -40°C to 105°C.

Configurable spread-spectrum clock generating reduces EMI.

Gen 1–6 PCIe Standard Compliant.

Clock failure monitoring.

