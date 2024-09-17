AutoStore adds Grid features, including Multi-Temperature solution

What To Know “AutoStore is shifting to a regular cadence of product announcements, focusing on innovation and execution to better serve our customers.

SINGAPORE – AutoStore™ introduces additional Grid features, including the Multi-Temperature Solution™, an enlarged 18-Level Grid, a Motorized Service Vehicle, and cube control software advancements.

“AutoStore is shifting to a regular cadence of product announcements, focusing on innovation and execution to better serve our customers. This fall, our new products directly address the challenges our customers face, while providing them with new tools to improve operational efficiency”, said Mats Hovland Vikse, CEO of AutoStore. “We continue to lead in automated fulfillment, innovating technology to tackle complex operational challenges. Today’s announcements will enhance efficiency, reliability, and speed. We’re particularly proud to introduce the Multi-Temperature Solution, which will be a game-changer for grocers and open new use cases for AutoStore”, said Parth Joshi, CPO at AutoStore.

Multi-Temperature Solution

A single AutoStore cube can have numerous temperature zones with the Multi-Temperature Solution. It works in frozen and refrigerated settings from -25°C to +6°C. At the Ports, frozen products are picked in the cooled room to avoid excessive freezing temperatures and for operator safety. Customers may boost frozen inventory speed and efficiency using this solution. Two Multi-Temperature Solutions are being implemented. StrongPoint installed the first at Norwegian food distributor Haugaland Storhusholdning. Swisslog will install the second for La Réserve des Saveurs. The Multi-Temperature Solution will be ready in Q1, 2025.

Expanded 18-Level Grid

The AutoStore Grid rises from 16 to 18 levels with 330 mm Bins and 24 to 26 levels with 220 mm Bins. This addition adds 12.5% storage density. With two extra levels, fulfillment facilities may reduce Grid floor space by 11% without compromising accuracy, flexibility, or adaptability. All Grid installation customers have this option.

Motorized Service Vehicle

This safety gadget makes walking on the Grid easier for normal maintenance. This improves system reliability for large consumers and worker safety. Q1 2025 will see the Motorized Service Vehicle available for order.

Enhancements to cube control program

AutoStore has made enhancements to its cube control software. Super users can now organize breaks and off-hours interventions. New improvements to the Unify Analytics™ platform offer enhanced system oversight.

