Keeper Security Releases its latest Android WearOS Password Manager

SINGAPORE – Keeper Security, a leading cybersecurity provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge Privileged Access Management (PAM) software for passwords, passkeys, privileged accounts, secrets, and remote connections, has updated its Android WearOS app. The updated software improves smartwatch security and usability. The upgrade follows Google’s current Android standards, making Android WearOS more user-friendly.

The Keeper WearOS app, previously KeeperDNA, now offers unified access across platforms. Users may safely see saved credentials and utilize their wristwatch for Two-Factor Authentication with the updated app. Time-Based One-Time Password (TOTP) code viewing and Watch Favourites remain, but the updated interface and capabilities improve the user experience.

Keeper’s Android app now lets users safely access their data offline. Mobile users will find it easier and safer to access important data on the go.

“Security should never be a hassle,” said Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. “Keeper’s WearOS app delivers the same robust protection users have come to expect with our smartwatch solution, with an even better experience. With this update, we’re making it easier for users to securely access their credentials, right from their wrist.”

Key features of the new Android Keeper WearOS app:

Redesigned UI with a revolving carousel with dynamic content and essential security insights on the vault page.

Tap to view and recover passwords and 2FA codes instantly.

Watch Favorites to quickly access your favorite logins on a WearOS smartwatch without a smartphone.

The Keeper Android app offers offline functionality:

Create an account and import passwords in a few minutes with a simplified onboarding process.

Users may now specify vault access for one, seven, or 30 days, making travel and distant work security more flexible. Enterprise customers receive specific notifications when business policies limit offline access.

Users can decouple offline access and 2FA settings for more control over their security preferences.

“People expect security to be effortless and integrated into their daily routines,” said Lurey. “With this update, we’re delivering an elegant, smarter and more intuitive way to manage credentials on WearOS – providing instant, secure access without disrupting the user experience. By enhancing usability while maintaining our zero-trust security model, we’re ensuring that security remains seamless, effective and uncompromising.”

The Keeper WearOS software is the first step in improving Keeper’s wearable solutions. The updated Keeper WearOS app is available on Google Play now.

