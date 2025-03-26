S Aesthetics Clinic Celebrates a Decade of Beauty

Listen to this article

Celebrating their tenth anniversary, S Aesthetics Clinic (SAC) recently held an event in their Shaw Centre flagship shop. Themed “Skin Oracle,” the event brought together some influencers and clients for an afternoon of beauty, education, and tailored advice.

Dr Melinda Goh, an aesthetic doctor at SAC, stepped front stage to introduce the clinic’s newest products, which include the TDF range helping with acne, the whole range of Rejuran injectables, and certain Rejuran skincare products accessible only via clinics. These well-chosen products are meant to improve and revitalize the skin in keeping with SAC’s conviction that they provide efficient cosmetic treatments to accentuate natural beauty. Group Operations Manager Melissa Khamis of RHH Group—parent business of SAC—also discussed some upgrades regarding the loyalty program of the clinic and additional benefits for its devoted clients.

Beyond that, visitors might get a better understanding of their skin issues by means of tailored beauty consultations with the SAC physicians and experts. A special tarot reading session by tarot reader Elaine (@tarotonthemoon) marked still another highlight of the afternoon. For their own path of personal change, guests were given complementary reading and direction.

SAC kindly gave each visitor a complimentary doctor visit and a revitalizing HydraFacial treatment, thereby ensuring that everyone departed feeling delighted and personally experiencing the clinic’s dedication to quality treatment.

