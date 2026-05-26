Sennheiser MOMENTUM 5 Wireless in brief

What To Know When paired with the new Smart Control Plus companion app, we can utilize an 8-band EQ, bespoke presets, and a sound personalization engine to calibrate a precise audio profile tailored to our own hearing preferences.

Available in black, white, and denim, the aesthetic is minimalist, sleek, and perfect for the premium lounge or the corner office at a suggested retail price of US$399.

The intersection of corporate performance and high-fidelity audio has long been a battleground of compromises. For the traveling executive, the primary need is absolute silence and flawless communication. For the audiophile, the demand is raw, uncompressed sonic purity. Too often, a product excels at one while failing at the other.

With the launch of the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 5 Wireless, that compromise has been fundamentally dismantled. With the familiar German-style engineering, this latest rendition may seem less an incremental upgrade and more a useful audio companion for business executives and audio enthusiasts alike.

Audiophile Wireless Pedigree?

Sennheiser has carried forward its acclaimed 42mm dynamic transducer, manufactured at its state-of-the-art facility in Tullamore. Inspired by the legendary HD 600-series audiophile headphones, this transducer is tuned to deliver an incredibly balanced, natural soundstage with full-bodied depth and dynamic bass.

For the purist, the true transformation resides in the digital architecture, which aims to eliminate the traditional compression artifacts of wireless listening. The platform introduces Hi-Res Audio certification coupled with Snapdragon Sound™ technology. Supporting Bluetooth® 5.4 and advanced codecs up to aptX™ Lossless, it ensures a flawless bit-by-bit transmission.

The 3D Dolby Atmos spatial audio presents us with an immersive, three-dimensional audial environment. When paired with the new Smart Control Plus companion app, we can utilize an 8-band EQ, bespoke presets, and a sound personalization engine to calibrate a precise audio profile tailored to our own hearing preferences.

On-the-go Clarity

For the executive breezing through airports, flights, open-plan and hot-desk offices, or noisy cafes, decent noise cancellation is mandatory. The MOMENTUM 5 Wireless addresses this with an all-new hybrid adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC) system. Utilizing eight advanced microphones—four dedicated mics per side—the system is up to three times more effective at suppressing midrange frequencies and ambient human voice chatter compared to its predecessor.

This enhanced ANC configuration helps to silence droning cabin noise and office distractions. When situational awareness is required, a single touch engages Transparency Mode, bringing the outside world back with striking natural clarity.

Voice performance during high-stakes conference calls has been elevated to reference-grade standards. The beamforming microphone array works in tandem with Own Voice Detection to isolate the user’s speech while applying automatic wind-noise suppression. The result is crystal-clear communication that eliminates call fatigue, ensuring your voice carries total professional authority without background intrusion.

User-Replaceable Power Cell

In a market saturated with disposable technology, Sennheiser has introduced a refreshingly responsible design philosophy. The MOMENTUM 5 Wireless remains an endurance champion, delivering up to 57 hours of continuous playtime on a single charge with ANC fully engaged. A rapid 10-minute quick charge yields up to 7 hours of emergency playback, solving the dead-battery dilemma before long-haul international flights.

However, the real engineering masterstroke is the introduction of a user-replaceable 700 mAh lithium-ion battery. Designed to meet strenuous daily usage parameters with absolutely zero impact on acoustic performance, owners can refresh the power cell in minutes using only a basic Phillips-head screwdriver. This extends the product life cycle significantly, ensuring your investment remains a fixture of your daily routine for years to come.

The premium storage case is now 20% smaller for optimized carry-on packing. Inside, Sennheiser provides a USB Type-C charging cable and a 3.5mm analog audio cable, ensuring immediate connectivity to legacy in-flight entertainment systems and laptops.

Packed for Voyages

The MOMENTUM 5 Wireless is meant to be for the long haul. The ergonomics are great at around 290 grams. The soft, lightweight pads and padded headband make for deep comfort on transoceanic journeys, while the lay-flat fold feature minimizes bulk. Available in black, white, and denim, the aesthetic is minimalist, sleek, and perfect for the premium lounge or the corner office at a suggested retail price of US$399.99.

###

Share