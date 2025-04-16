Keeper helps over 4 million paying users globally safeguard their cybersecurity

Listen to this article

What To Know Keeper Security, the cybersecurity provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge Privileged Access Management (PAM) software to guard passwords, passkeys, privileged accounts, secrets, and remote connections, announced that it recently reached four million paid users globally.

“Reaching four million paid users is a major accomplishment, reflecting the trust organizations of all kinds place in our ability to protect their most valuable digital assets.

Raising PAM and ID Security Adoption

SINGAPORE – With one million paying consumer users and over three million enterprise users, Keeper Security‘s platform offers organizations of all kinds strong password, secrets, and privileged access management. Keeper serves global businesses, government organizations, and regulated industries. The Keeper platform has recently been enhanced, including:

Next-Generation KeeperPAM provides a fully cloud-native solution that integrates all privileged access management (PAM) capabilities into Keeper’s encrypted vault.

The Risk Management Dashboard provides organizations with automated tools to optimize their Keeper configuration, administration, and employee utilization.

Remote Browser Isolation isolates web browsing activities from end-user devices with full session recordings.

Passkey Support provides phishing-resistant authentication on every device with an improved user experience.

Time-Limited Access and self-destructing records strengthen security controls for privileged access and data sharing.

“Reaching four million paid users is a major accomplishment, reflecting the trust organizations of all kinds place in our ability to protect their most valuable digital assets. Our commitment to innovation guarantees companies can boldly control a threat environment growing in complexity. With scalable, zero-trust solutions that keep ahead of cyber threats, we keep helping companies protect their privileged accounts and sensitive data,” said Darren Guccione, CEO and co-founder, Keeper Security.

