Cinema: Netflix’s “Shinkansen Daibakuha”

What To Know

  • As someone who travels to or lives in Japan, the Shinkansen (“bullet train”) is a necessary mode of transportation.
  • It is about a train crew and some passengers on board a Shinkansen bound for Tokyo, with a plausible and technical plot that appeals to the geeks in us.

Editor’s brief: As someone who travels to or lives in Japan, the Shinkansen (“bullet train”) is a necessary mode of transportation. It is an elegant and efficient machinery that propels the domestic economy and connects the lives of millions every day. The latest Netflix movie is not a short movie but a lengthy 2 hours and 14 minutes. This Japanese film is captivating and keeps you glued to your seat, unlike other Asian films of this length. It is about a train crew and some passengers on board a Shinkansen bound for Tokyo, with a plausible and technical plot that appeals to the geeks in us. Highly recommended.

