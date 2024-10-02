AppSec Testing leader Synopsys Software Integrity Group becomes Black Duck Software

What To Know As a newly independent firm with a single mission, Black Duck can better supply the market’s leading solutions.

With our broad portfolio of application security solutions underpinned by differentiated technology and a talented team of experts, we enter the next phase of our journey with momentum and a renewed focus to help our customers build trust in their software.

Synopsys Software Integrity Group is now Black Duck® Software, Inc., an independent application security firm. For nearly 20 years, Black Duck Software Composition Analysis (SCA) has led safe open source technology adoption. Black Duck, led by CEO Jason Schmitt, will continue to offer its application security solutions, including Polaris™ SaaS, Coverity® Static Analysis, and WhiteHat™ Continuous Dynamic Analysis. Read more below.

SINGAPORE – Today, the former Synopsys Software Integrity Group rebranded as Black Duck® Software, Inc. (“Black Duck”), an independent application security firm.

For nearly 20 years, Black Duck software composition analysis (SCA) has helped hundreds of businesses embrace open source technologies safely and securely. Black Duck offers Synopsys Software Integrity Group’s comprehensive application security portfolio as an independent firm. Black Duck helps enterprises achieve software trust by managing application security, quality, and compliance issues at business speed. This lets Black Duck customers use AI to develop and enhance their businesses. As a newly independent firm with a single mission, Black Duck can better supply the market’s leading solutions.

As a Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Leader for Application Security Testing* for seven years, Black Duck’s portfolio includes:

Polaris™ SaaS Platform

Coverity® Static Analysis

Black Duck SCA

WhiteHat™ Continuous Dynamic Analysis

Seeker® Interactive Analysis

Defensics® Protocol Fuzzing

Security Testing, Consulting, and Audit Services

Veteran security executive Jason Schmitt, who joined Synopsys in 2020 as Software Integrity Group general manager, will lead Black Duck as CEO. Joy Meier has been appointed as Black Duck’s Chief Human Resources Officer and General Counsel. Black Duck will retain the rest of the Software Integrity Group’s leadership.

“We’re excited to complete our transition from Synopsys to Black Duck,” said Jason Schmitt, CEO of Black Duck. “I am proud of what we have accomplished to get here, and I am incredibly optimistic about our future as an independent company. With our broad portfolio of application security solutions underpinned by differentiated technology and a talented team of experts, we enter the next phase of our journey with momentum and a renewed focus to help our customers build trust in their software.”

Watch their launch video:

* Gartner, Inc. “Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing” by Mark Horvath, Dale Gardner, Manjunath Bhat, Ravisha Chugh, Angela Zhao, May 17, 2023.

