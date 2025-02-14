Cinema: “The Auditors” lends an energetic bent to accountancy

Listen to this article

What To Know As an alumna of two of the Big 4 audit firms (PWC and EY), I am especially tickled by the trailer to this series featuring internal auditors of a fictional construction business in South Korea.

The stories are especially relevant and realistic, in my opinion, and I enjoyed the short series until its rather explosive conclusion (I won’t give the story away—suffice to say that it is seriously worth a watch, particularly if you are an accountant, an auditor whether internal or external, a business leader, or an entrepreneur).

The Auditors Plot: An office investigative drama that depicts the ups and downs of teamwork between a cool-headed audit team leader and affectionate audit team members. Internet Movie Database: 7.8/10 Information Runtime: N/A Seasons: N/A Genre: Crime Awards: N/A Writer: N/A Actors: Shin Ha-kyun, Lee Jeong-Ha, Jin Goo Language: Korean Country: South Korea Data provided by OMDB API