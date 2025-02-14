Cinema: “The Auditors” lends an energetic bent to accountancy

What To Know
- As an alumna of two of the Big 4 audit firms (PWC and EY), I am especially tickled by the trailer to this series featuring internal auditors of a fictional construction business in South Korea.
- The stories are especially relevant and realistic, in my opinion, and I enjoyed the short series until its rather explosive conclusion (I won’t give the story away—suffice to say that it is seriously worth a watch, particularly if you are an accountant, an auditor whether internal or external, a business leader, or an entrepreneur).
The Auditors
Plot: An office investigative drama that depicts the ups and downs of teamwork between a cool-headed audit team leader and affectionate audit team members.
Information
Runtime: N/A
Seasons: N/A
Genre: Crime
Awards: N/A
Writer: N/A
Actors: Shin Ha-kyun, Lee Jeong-Ha, Jin Goo
Language: Korean
Country: South Korea
Data provided by OMDB API