All about aesthetics, flowers and color

Singapore – S Aesthetics Clinic (SAC), a Singapore-based practice, held its “Wellness in Full Harmony for Modern Women” event recently for customers under its loyalty program, at 1 Scotts Road, #03-02, Shaw Centre, Singapore 228208. Besides keynotes from resident medical practitioners, the practice brought together engaging complementary presentations, including flower arrangement workshops, and a color and style analysis for the attendees.

Held from 3 to 5 pm, Dr. Melinda Goh from S Aesthetics Clinic and Dr. Jessica Beh from DTAP Clinic, addressed women’s health issues, age-related changes, and treatments ranging from injections, ultrasound for face, and contraception.

The event provided attendees to try out flower arranging with a professional florist, and bring home a small pot or bouquet on that day. A stylist provided color and style analysis for the attendees to better organize their wardrobe and future fashion directions.

