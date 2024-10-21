All about aesthetics, flowers and color

By EditorB2C, News
Dr. Melinda Goh, S Aesthetics Clinic

What To Know

  • Singapore – S Aesthetics Clinic (SAC), a Singapore-based practice, held its “Wellness in Full Harmony for Modern Women” event recently for customers under its loyalty program, at 1 Scotts Road, #03-02, Shaw Centre, Singapore 228208.
  • The event provided attendees to try out flower arranging with a professional florist, and bring home a small pot or bouquet on that day.

What do colors, flowers, and aesthetics have in common? They all shared a space on October 19, 2024, at Shaw Centre in Singapore. Read more below.

Held from 3 to 5 pm, Dr. Melinda Goh from S Aesthetics Clinic and Dr. Jessica Beh from DTAP Clinic, addressed women’s health issues, age-related changes, and treatments ranging from injections, ultrasound for face, and contraception.

The event provided attendees to try out flower arranging with a professional florist, and bring home a small pot or bouquet on that day. A stylist provided color and style analysis for the attendees to better organize their wardrobe and future fashion directions.

