Keeper Security signs multi-year cybersecurity sponsorship with Williams Racing

SINGAPORE – Keeper Security, the leading cloud-based zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software company, becomes an Official Partner of Williams Racing on the eve of the F1 Miami Grand Prix. Keeper’s branding will feature on driver overalls and the FW46 driven by Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant in Formula 1 and beyond. Keeper’s branding will be on the front wing for this weekend’s Miami GP to celebrate the collaboration. The Keeper trademark appears on the Williams F1 car, garage, trucks, and team and driver screens. Keeper will become Williams Racing’s Official Password Security Partner to reduce these risks.

“Our data is one of our most important assets and protecting it is paramount,” said James Vowles, Team Principal, Williams Racing. “Maintaining hundreds of passwords to keep our information safe and data protected requires robust and trusted systems. Keeper is the solution to these concerns, providing proven security for your information, and it is great to welcome them to Williams. Keeper also embodies the ethos of the team: excellence, pioneering innovation and relentless determination to succeed.” “Partnering with Williams Racing presents an exciting opportunity to showcase Keeper Security’s cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions on the global stage,” said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder, Keeper Security. “The technological advancements and relentless pursuit of innovation synonymous with Formula 1 mirror Keeper’s mission to deliver next-generation protection for individuals and organizations worldwide. When seconds matter, both on and off the track, Keeper is driving powerful cybersecurity solutions that position our customers ahead of cybercriminals in the ever-evolving digital landscape.”

Keeper offers consumer and enterprise password, passkey, secrets, and privileged connection management, dark web surveillance, and secure file storage. Keeper’s solutions work for home offices, multinational corporations, and government institutions.

With KeeperPAM™, the company offers a Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution that is a cost-effective, easy-to-use, and simple-to-deploy SaaS platform for enterprise-grade password, secrets, and privileged connection management. KeeperPAM provides least-privilege access with zero-trust, zero-knowledge security. The proprietary cybersecurity solution gives enterprises full visibility, security, management, and reporting across all privileged users and devices.

Guccione and CTO Craig Lurey created Keeper Security in Chicago in 2011. Keeper Security’s worldwide locations include the United States (Chicago and El Dorado Hills, California), Ireland (Cork), Japan (Tokyo) and the Philippines (Cebu), with cloud data centers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia, and Japan.

Keeper joins a growing list of Williams Racing partners in 2024 as the team strengthens and transforms its program to win again. Williams recently partnered with Komatsu, VAST Data, and Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts.

