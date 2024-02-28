Music accompaniment for anyone with the LiberLive C1 stringless guitar

Many of us have dreams of becoming a singer or a musician, or both. But not all of us have the inclination, time, or finances to invest a long time to master music. And yet, with modern technology, we may just be able to sing heartily and have our own accompaniment. There is now the LiberLive C1 “stringless” accompaniment guitar.

I wouldn’t call this a real musical instrument, whether analog or digital. This wouldn’t be in the same league as a typical acoustic or electric guitar, or even the Yamaha EZ-AG “training” guitar. However, this is an instrument great for enthusiast home singers, vloggers and podcasters who like to sing cover songs or own creations, and strum along music accompaniment.

The beauty of the LiberLive C1 is that it is also foldable, so you will be lugging around a much tinier instrument than a regular acoustic or electric guitar.

Now, there are no strings, and the instrument intelligently produces chords with your “strums”, but hey, you, and perhaps your families and friends, may just be entertained sufficiently. I would recommend this as a fun gadget for cosy and relaxing evenings, beach camps, or even group music jamming of friends.

Here’s an intro video from the maker:

The product isn’t cheap, so decide for yourself.

