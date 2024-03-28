Cinema: “Not Friends” a Thai masterpiece of twists and turns

What To Know
Editor’s brief: What seems like a teen movie is an amazing story, full of twists and turns. A story of high school kids, their love for friendship and short films, end in a series of twists that leave you laughing your teeth off, while slapping the table for the unexpected. The story is all in Thai, but as all good movies go, the language is not the problem when you have subtitles, and hey, it is always great to hear dialog spoken by the actual cast and not dubbed.
Not Friends
Plot: What are the most important things in your teenage life? ...For them, they're 'friends' and 'films'.
Information
Runtime: 130 min
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Awards: N/A
Writer: Atta Hemwadee
Actors: Anthony Buisseret, Pisitpol Ekaphongpisit, Thitiya Jirapornsilp
Language: Thai
Country: Thailand
Data provided by OMDB API