Cinema: “Not Friends” a Thai masterpiece of twists and turns

Editor’s brief: What seems like a teen movie is an amazing story, full of twists and turns. A story of high school kids, their love for friendship and short films, end in a series of twists that leave you laughing your teeth off, while slapping the table for the unexpected. The story is all in Thai, but as all good movies go, the language is not the problem when you have subtitles, and hey, it is always great to hear dialog spoken by the actual cast and not dubbed.