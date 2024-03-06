Shure introduces the compact dual-channel direct-to-phone lavalier MoveMic in Singapore

For most of us who are content creators and journalists, recording devices are crucial, such as recorders, smartphones, cameras, and yes, microphones. Some of the most popular wireless lavalier microphones include DJI (winning many content creators thus far), RODE (quite commonly adopted as well), and now, Shure too pushes itself into the arena, with its MoveMic. Read more below.

SINGAPORE — Shure, making the greatest wireless audio, debuted their MoveMic Microphone System of wireless clip-on microphones today. Content creators, videographers, and mobile journalists can use MoveMic’s ultra-lightweight, broadcast-quality audio. The smallest, dual-channel direct-to-phone wireless lavalier with innovative acoustic design and proprietary wireless software delivers professional audio on the road.

Shure’s inconspicuous and robust MoveMic series connects directly to phones in single-channel and dual-channel configurations for use with our iOS and Android MOTIV and MOTIV Video apps. The standalone MoveMic Receiver and MoveMic Two Receiver Kit work with cameras, laptops, and third-party smartphone apps for universal interoperability. Whether connecting directly to the phone or to the MoveMic Receiver, MoveMic’s innovative lavalier design and patent-pending wireless technologies make it reliable and adaptable.

Watch Shure’s own product video here:

Compact

MoveMic was intended to be inconspicuous, weighing 8.2g per microphone and measuring 46mm x 22mm. Only a part of the microphone is visible while worn. MoveMic can endure spills, splashes, and outside recording with an IPX4 classification.

Power

MoveMic wireless clip-on microphones last eight hours. Creators can record a day per full charge with two eight-hour charges in the charging case. MoveMic can be charged on any USB-C platform.

Quality

MoveMic’s Shure wireless software and innovative acoustic design make it easy to record hifi broadcast-quality voice with low background noise in busy, on-the-go circumstances up to 100 feet from the receiver source.

Simple

When removed from the charging case and powered on, MoveMic One and Two immediately reconnect to the last-paired device. By minimizing setup time between shoots, producers, journalists, and videographers may record immediately.

App

MoveMic One and Two let producers adjust gain, limiter, compression, noise reduction, and EQ with the free MOTIV Audio and Video apps. The MOTIV Video mobile app lets users record and livestream to Facebook, with YouTube connectivity coming in spring 2024.

Availability

The MoveMic system and components are available in Singapore through Shure.com and authorized Shure dealers like AV One, SLR, Stereo, See Lee, TK Foto, and Treoo. The Singapore pricing are:

S$399 – MoveMic One includes 1x MoveMic Wireless Lavalier Microphone Charging Case and USB-C to USB-C Charging Cable.

S$559 – MoveMic Two includes 2x MoveMic Wireless Lavalier Microphones Charging Case USB-C to USB-C Charging Cable.

S$799 – MoveMic Two Receiver Kit includes 2 wireless lavalier microphones and charging case. MoveMic Receiver 2x USB-C-to-C Cable 3.5mm Cable Roll Bag/Protective Carrying Case,

S$319 – MoveMic Receiver with USB-C to USB-C cable.

###