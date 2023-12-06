Listen to this article Listen to this article

Luxury audio brand Focal by Naim and strategic partner AV One inaugurated its first Singapore outlet in Millenia Walk. Both brands, part of Vervent Audio since 2011, are audio industry leaders and have won major distinctions, including Naim’s Queen’s Award and Focal’s Living Heritage Company status. Read more below.

SINGAPORE – Focal and Naim, two prominent French and English audio equipment manufacturers, have unveiled their first Singapore store with AV One, their key partner in Singapore. This beautiful Millenia Walk shopping center store joins the growing Focal Powered by Naim network of over 55 retail stores worldwide.

Focus is on customer experience

Both businesses revolutionize the in-store experience with elegant Focal Powered by Naim locations that share their audio expertise. Floor-standing and integrated loudspeakers, including the renowned Utopia models, high-fidelity headphones, music streaming gadgets, power amplifiers, and more are on exhibit in the Singapore store, which is over 1292 square feet. The decor appeals to music lovers and audiophiles alike. A cozy living space-inspired design, the store offers musical discovery and listening enjoyment. Five stereo and home cinema display zones and a headphones bar offer personalized listening sessions.

Customized services

The Focal Powered by Naim shopping experience goes beyond finding products within a stylish environment.

A thorough, personalized service is included. The on-site hi-fi and home cinema sound professionals provide the best Focal and Naim solutions for diverse customer needs and constraints (room measurements, etc.). From product selection to installation and equipment optimization, bespoke guidance is offered for all customers.

The Focal Powered by Naim Singapore store is at Millenia Walk (9 Raffles Boulevard, #01-35 Singapore 039596).

###

Microwire.news (aka microwire.info) is a content outreach and amplification platform for news, events, brief product and service reviews, commentaries, and analyses in the relevant industries. Part of McGallen & Bolden Group initiative. Copyrights belong to the respective authors/owners and the news service is not responsible for the content presented.