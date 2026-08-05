Here are some weekly cybersecurity snippets in the APAC region that you may like to know.
Technology Trends and Must-Have Consumer Devices Changing Asia
The past week has seen a barrage of personal consumer electronics, smart home appliances, and new electronic toys unleashed onto…
Challenging Nvidia’s CUDA Empire: Custom Silicon, Open-Source AI, and Hardware from the East
I’ve been managing computer transformations for over 40 years. In the late 70s I was writing BASIC, assembly, and Fortran…
Oxford Orthopaedics opens new clinic to expand footprint in Singapore
Recently, our editorial team attended the opening of the new Oxford Orthopaedics clinic at Gleneagles Medical Centre in downtown Singapore.…
A Glimpse into Asia’s Boldest New Foldables, Wearables, and Next-Gen Displays
From flexible foldables arriving across Southeast Asian retail shelves to futuristic interactive panels designed for personal companion units, this past…
No More Smelly Clothes: Samsung’s Bespoke AI Washer and Dryer for the Tropics
Anyone who lives in Singapore knows the daily laundry gamble all too well. You hang your freshly washed laundry out…
Kowa’s Acquisition of HST Medical Signals a New Chapter for Regional Healthcare Growth
The partnership of a Japanese industrial and pharmaceutical giant, 130 years old, with a Singapore healthcare institution, whose roots lie…
The Gadget Shift: What Last Week’s Breakthroughs Mean for Your Digital Lifestyle
The way our everyday devices are engaging with us is shifting noticeably, with seamless automation blending into hardware that’s startlingly…
Foldables, Flagships, and the Convergence of Smart Tech in Asia
I have noticed a massive shift in gravity. We no longer look entirely West for innovation. The true pulse of…