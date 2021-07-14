We will be bringing back our Awards soon, this time extending to these product categories below. If you are a vendor and are keen to…
73% of organizations have significantly increased software supply chain security according to study
Editor’s brief: Every business today runs on code. Even a retail or food outlet today has code behind its operations, including its inventory control, cashier,…
Adding zing to your music on the go with FiiO BTR7
Editor’s brief: Even though our portable devices such as smartphones and laptops are capable of producing tiny decent sound, sometimes the need for superlative audio…
Brands that top the list of phishing attempts in Check Point Software’s Brand Phishing Report for Q2 2022
Editor’s brief: Phishing is getting more rampant, with some brands hitting the top of the list for scammers attempting to trick consumers into divulging their…
Fancy TWO DAC in a single USB-C cable? Astell&Kern HC2 is it
Editor’s brief: Plugging your wireless headphones into your device is the simplest foot forward for audio, but sometimes you want extra oomph. So, some of…
Nurturing A New Generation of Cybersecurity Talents in celebration of World Youth Skills Day 2022
Editor’s brief: The youth today will be the pillars of society tomorrow. And learning is the key to empowering the youth to shoulder the heavy…
The Steinway Lyngdorf Model A lands on Singapore shores
Editor’s brief: If you are a classical musician, the Steinway piano has got to occupy a place in your heart, especially if you love to…
Astell&Kern teams with Portland legend Campfire Audio to launch PATHFINDER IEM
Editor’s brief: Sparks fly when you bring far flung enthusiasts together, and magic happens. South Korea’s Astell&Kern collaborates with American audio legend Campfire Audio, to…
Leading German safety related automation company HIMA announces record sales in fiscal year 2021
Editor’s brief: In the process and rail industries, building automation into safety systems can be critical, in terms of preserving safety, guarding against cybersecurity attacks,…
Leading cobots vendor Universal Robots opens its 100th training center in Täby
Editor’s brief: Automation is the key to not just survival, but profitability these days, for almost any industry you can imagine. The role of robots…