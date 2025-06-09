Technology propels Dimerco’s continued expansion

Listen to this article

What To Know Post-pandemic, with global conflicts and geopolitical tussles, it is difficult to bring a product to a customer in another part of the world.

Trade Compliance Advisory Service gives these companies a practical, budget-friendly solution to manage trade-related risk and save money – all at a fraction of the time and cost of management consultants offering the same service,” continued Shih.

Freight, from air, sea, and land, is no longer the same as compared to just 6 years ago. Post-pandemic, with global conflicts and geopolitical tussles, it is difficult to bring a product to a customer in another part of the world. Asia freight business Dimerco has been steadily helping the world to connect with Asia.

SINGAPORE – Dimerco Express Group, traditionally an air freight business, is now a global concern complemented by its ocean freight and contract logistics businesses. Its logistics network now spans over 300 facilities in 64 countries. APAC houses 130 of Dimerco’s 150-plus company-owned offices.

“The steady growth in our freight business, and our overall success, is the result of forging deeper, more consultative relationships with customers. Today’s global businesses need more than a freight forwarder — they need a true logistics partner who can help them adapt, reconfigure, and thrive amid complexity,” said Jeffrey Shih, CEO, Dimerco Express Group.

“Asia-World” Connectivity

Dimerco is executing a comprehensive plan to assist clients in managing supply chain difficulties with confidence and agility as part of its “Connecting Asia with the World” strategy.

AI for digital transformation

Dimerco improves productivity, compliance, and customer service with AI. Dimerco hopes to shorten processing time by 30–50% in three years by automating documentation and customs operations. Advanced risk analytics will spot problems and provide remedies. AI solutions may reduce language barriers, speeding cross-border processes and enhancing customer satisfaction.

Geographical expansion

Dimerco has over 150 sites in specialty markets, including 130 in Asia-Pacific. Dimerco is growing in high-growth markets, including the US, Mexico, and Brazil, to assist clients in expanding their reach.

ESG and SAF Partnerships

Dimerco is partnering with Cathay Pacific on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) projects to advance its ESG goals and provide greener logistics and innovative solutions that reduce environmental impact while providing service to clients worldwide.

Local expertise and growth

Asia-Pacific, a crucial region for global commerce and reshoring, serves as the foundation for Dimerco’s growth. Founded in Taiwan in 1971, Dimerco’s mature logistics operations in Southeast Asia and India have helped more corporations extend production to more strategic locations.

Dimerco’s local expertise assists businesses in handling the complexities of rules, customs processes, freight capacity, and logistics infrastructures in Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, India, and other countries, enabling quicker, more dependable growth.

Navigating tariff complexities

U.S. importers striving to comprehend the financial and supply chain ramifications of changing trade regulations have relied on Dimerco’s consulting strategy for trade compliance.

“Companies are struggling to navigate the new tariffs and the related business impact. It requires analysis work and they just don’t have the resources to do it. Our new U.S. Trade Compliance Advisory Service gives these companies a practical, budget-friendly solution to manage trade-related risk and save money – all at a fraction of the time and cost of management consultants offering the same service,” continued Shih.

###