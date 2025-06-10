Caffeine without brewing?

Listen to this article

The pill is about the size of a typical antihistamine pill and about a third of a typical painkiller.

I love coffee, and also an occasional cup of tea. However, there are times when I wish there was a way to get caffeine quickly without brewing coffee or even pouring hot water with instant coffee into a cup. And then I found this little product at the local pharmacy.

I was doing my usual rounds at Watson’s and found this Pro Plus. I don’t think I have seen any other similar product on the retail shelves in Singapore (yet). There are plenty of caffeinated products available, mostly in the form of drinks, but I don’t recall seeing a box of tablets resembling medicine until now. Until Pro Plus.

What would be the point of this product, you ask, especially since coffee, tea, and even soft drinks are easily available at cafes, hawker stalls, and convenience stores?

In a nutshell—aesthetics, dental aesthetics to be precise.

Pro Plus comes in tiny tablets that are white, non-staining, and easily swallowed with just a small sip of water. The pill is about the size of a typical antihistamine pill and about a third of a typical painkiller. So it is effortless to consume. And unlike coffee, which stains our teeth over time, this pill does not.

And it is easy to bring around if you need a simple and harmless “perk up,” since it is just caffeine and little else.