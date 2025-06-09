China Airlines partners with Southwest Airlines to expand flights between Taiwan and North America

Listen to this article

What To Know SINGAPORE — China Airlines (CAL), a Taiwan-based airline, said it will partner with American carrier Southwest Airlines® to build up a transfer network for flights across the Pacific.

In the future, customers will be able to buy interline tickets for China Airlines/Southwest Airlines flights and Southwest Airlines flights within the US through the China Airlines website or major travel agents.

Aviation is getting more sophisticated and nuanced, with many global considerations making flights and planning more complex. It is always great to see more partnerships and more connections around the world to shrink distances, and grow relationships. Taiwanese carrier China Airlines (CAL) will partner with American carrier Southwest to expand connections between North America and Taiwan. CAL is the first partner in Asia for Southwest.

SINGAPORE — China Airlines (CAL), a Taiwan-based airline, said it will partner with American carrier Southwest Airlines® to build up a transfer network for flights across the Pacific. In the future, visitors will be able to fly directly from Taiwan to the West Coast and then transfer to over 30 US destinations. At four major airports—Los Angeles (LAX), Ontario (ONT), San Francisco (SFO), and Seattle (SEA)—flights between China Airlines and Southwest Airlines will connect seamlessly to Southwest Airlines’ large network that covers the whole United States.

Southwest Airlines has the largest fleet in the U.S. and the fourth largest in the world. China Airlines is Southwest Airlines’ first partner in Asia. Southwest Airlines is a significant partner for increasing the U.S. inland market because it offers numerous flights and a wide range of destinations. The new partnership will link China Airlines’ long-haul trans-Pacific flights with Southwest Airlines’ domestic network across the U.S. This will provide travelers from around the world with a quick and easy way to reach any part of the U.S. by flying through Taiwan and the West Coast.

Connect flights to major US cities

By offering additional flight alternatives, China Airlines is dedicated to making transfer services for customers faster and better. With the collaboration with Southwest Airlines, visitors may use the four main gateways of both airlines to get to other important U.S. cities, including Las Vegas, Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. They also include Florida, a popular vacation spot. In the future, customers will be able to buy interline tickets for China Airlines/Southwest Airlines flights and Southwest Airlines flights within the US through the China Airlines website or major travel agents. By booking China Airlines/Southwest Airlines flights on the same itinerary, customers may take advantage of features like check-in and checked-through luggage at their ultimate destination.

Los Angeles, Ontario, San Francisco, New York, Seattle, and Vancouver are all part of China Airlines’ North American network right now. With the new interline agreement with Southwest Airlines, connecting services will be available to the Midwest and East Coast. These improvements will make the North American network more complete and better able to meet the needs of diverse types of travelers.

China Airlines wants to make its worldwide routes more connected, and it is still working with regional airline partners on several levels. The cross-network interline concept will grow in the future to start a new age of mutually beneficial collaboration by giving travelers more flexible and competitive flying alternatives.

