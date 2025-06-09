Why businesses are spending on personality-based hiring

Listen to this article

What To Know More creative companies in IT hiring are realizing that personality and cognitive skills are just as important as technical expertise, which has always been the primary focus.

As a human resource practitioner for decades, I have seen firsthand how businesses strived to keep their employees and help them grow. The math does not always add up, as employee turnover can turn the table on employers. It is not always about remuneration and benefits. A recruitment business believes that perhaps personality-based hiring could be the answer to keeping more employees for businesses.

SINGAPORE — Talentuch, an IT recruiting business, presents new research indicating that organizations utilizing psychometric tests in their hiring processes experience approximately 24% lower employee turnover. The software sector is having trouble finding good employees, and hiring costs are going up. Personality-based hiring has the potential to help with the creation of stable, high-performing teams.

The IT field is known for having a 13.2% yearly turnover rate. Businesses are implementing strategies to improve their recruiting decisions, as replacing an IT professional can cost up to 150% of their annual salary.

“Traditional CV-based hiring is like driving blindfolded,” says Anna Didus, account director, Talentuch. “Using psychological assessments helps companies reveal the candidate’s qualities that truly predict success—cultural fit, problem-solving approach, and team dynamics. Having tried this approach, our clients consistently report improved team productivity and employee satisfaction.”

More than just technical skills: focusing on personality

More creative companies in IT hiring are realizing that personality and cognitive skills are just as important as technical expertise, which has always been the primary focus. Studies demonstrate that 89% of terrible recruits fail because of attitude and fit with the team and culture, not because they don’t have the right technical abilities.

According to Talentuch, IT recruiting managers might look for the following personality attributes in applicants, depending on the job, team, and corporate culture: problem-solving, flexibility, teamwork, communication, motivation, and if candidates fit with corporate values.

The return on investment of smart hiring

According to Talentuch, the average cost of an incompatible IT recruit is US$240,000, and 46% of new hires fail within 18 months. Since psychometric tests usually cost less than 1% of an employee’s yearly salary, they could be an investment that pays off in terms of ROI, efficiency, and saved resources.

The Future of IT Hiring?

Talentuch thinks that many IT businesses will start using personality-based evaluations in their hiring process as AI and machine learning continue to improve existing techniques and procedures. The business is already making next-generation tests that use both traditional psychometrics and AI-powered behavioral analysis.

“We’re not just filling positions; we’re building the future of work,” concludes Anastasia Dondich, recruitment team lead, Talentuch. “In an industry where innovation depends on human creativity and collaboration, understanding the whole person, not just their code, is the key to success.”

