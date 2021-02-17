Cybersecurity vendor Check Point Software launches new CloudGuard Application Security (AppSec)

Editor’s brief: There is no rest amongst cybersecurity practitioners, as threats are always evolving and ever increasing. With the increased adoption of web applications and APIs to connect people to data, there is a need to secure these apps and APIs with tighter integration to the rest of the cybersecurity defense ecosystem. Check Point Software has launched its interpretation to this arena, with CloudGuard Application Security (AppSec) that extends the capabilities of its unified CloudGuard Cloud Native Security platform. The vendor’s releas is below.

Check Point Software Expands its Unified Cloud Security Platform to Deliver Next Generation Cloud Native Application Security and API Protection

New fully automated solution enables enterprises to secure all their cloud-native applications against known and zero-day attacks, using contextual AI technology, to overcome the limitations of traditional rule based WAFs

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, February 17, 2021 – Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, has extended the capabilities of its unified CloudGuard Cloud Native Security platform with the launch of new CloudGuard Application Security (AppSec), a fully automated web application and API protection solution, enabling enterprises to secure all their cloud-native applications against both known and zero-day attacks. CloudGuard AppSec, part of the CloudGuard Workload Protection capabilities, eliminates the need for manual tuning and high rate of false-positive alerts associated with legacy Web Application Firewalls (WAFs), using contextual AI to prevent attacks from impacting cloud applications and enabling enterprises to take full advantage of cloud speed and agility.

Web application breaches doubled in 2020 but legacy rule based WAFs cannot keep up with the speed at which today’s cloud-native applications evolve. These first generation approaches rely on threat signatures and complex manual rule tuning. This problem is magnified as organisations move to running containerised apps: a 2020 container usage study found that 49% of all containers are live for less than 5 minutes, and 21% for less than 10 seconds. These rapid changes cause legacy WAFs to produce an unsustainable overload of false positive alerts and manual admin work, often forcing security teams to leave these solutions in ‘alert only’.

“Web applications are increasingly targeted by criminals, but traditional WAFs are simply unable to keep pace with the speed at which today’s cloud apps change and demand constant manual management, which leaves organisations dangerously exposed to attacks and costly breaches,” said TJ Gonen, Head of Cloud Product Line, at Check Point Software. “Our strategy is to help enterprises secure their most critical workloads – their applications and data – with a unified platform that protects all workloads, including serverless functions and containers, from code to application runtime, all at the speed of DevOps. CloudGuard AppSec simply automates all aspects of application security, with virtually no need for ongoing management, in any cloud environment or infrastructure.”

“Protecting workloads and applications in the cloud requires a holistic suite of capabilities,” said Frank Dickson, Program Vice President of Security & Trust at IDC Research. “However, the journey to workload protection starts with securing your web applications and APIs. Check Point addresses this need for integrated application security and demonstrates their cloud acumen with the introduction of CloudGuard’s newest capability which includes automated application security.”

CloudGuard AppSec security capabilities are:

Continuous protection for applications as they evolve: CloudGuard AppSec blocks application attacks such as site defacing, information leakage, user session hijacking, and all of the OWASP Top 10 web application security risks. The solution’s AI engine continually adapts to application changes and self-updates to ensure continuous security.

“We needed the ability to protect our unique application and the various types of data it processes in our complex, dynamic Google Kubernetes environment,” said Mark Unak, CTO at Harqen.ai “Thanks to Check Point’s CloudGuard application security solution, we now have a best-in-class, automated prevention against the internet’s most hostile and advanced security threats.” “We have implemented CloudGuard Application Security because, in the past, when we developed websites, they weren’t generally closely managed. And legacy WAFs weren’t able to address our specific needs,” said Adri Timmermans, IT Systems coordinator at VITO’s Remote Sensing Unit. “We needed application security that was specialised in dealing with threats to our applications and sites, that was up and running in a matter of hours. That’s exactly what we received from Check Point – a solution that was fast to deploy and effortless to maintain.”

