Independent Research Firm Names Check Point Software an Email Security Leader in 2023 Report

Leading research firm Forrester has named global cybersecurity vendor Check Point Software Technologies a leader in the Enterprise Email Security Q2 2023 Report for 2023. Read more below.

SINGAPORE – The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Email Security Q2 2023 Report named Check Point Software’s “Check Point Harmony Email and Collaboration” a leader.

Business Email Compromise (BEC) schemes are prevalent and damaging. BEC schemes cost global organizations approximately US$43 billion, according to the FBI. BEC 3.0 scams, which tap on legitimate services, are becoming increasingly common, necessitating better email security.

Companies need AI-powered cyber security solutions to avert 1,248 cyberattacks per week. Since Check Point acquired CAPES vendor Avanan in 2021, it has “focused on integrating email security into its platform, leveraging its native ThreatCloud threat intelligence capabilities to deliver Phishing360 protection across endpoints, browsers, and SaaS applications,” providing companies with a comprehensive email security suite, according to the report. The report named Check Point as a leader in this space due to its capabilities, strategy, and customer feedback. Check Point is the only enterprise email security vendor that offers in-line CAPES (Cloud-native, API-enabled Email Security) deployment for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, according to the report. Check Point also protects Teams, SharePoint, Slack, and Dropbox.

“We are thrilled to receive this prestigious recognition,” said Gil Friedrich, VP of Email Security at Check Point. “We’re especially proud to earn the highest score possible in the innovation criterion. We’ve been at the forefront of transforming cloud email security to the API-based approach, which has since become the industry standard for securing Microsoft 365 and Gmail. With our product vision, continuous innovation, and unique prevention-first approach, we believe we will continue to define and lead this market. It’s truly gratifying to see that our vision aligns with Forrester’s market analysis, reaffirming for us our position as a market leader.”

