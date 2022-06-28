Editor’s brief: In the process and rail industries, building automation into safety systems can be critical, in terms of preserving safety, guarding against cybersecurity attacks, protecting lives and assets, and reducing financial risks. HIMA, leading German safety-related automation company, recently announces record sales in fiscal 2021.

HIMA Group achieves record sales in fiscal year 2021

Highest turnover in the company’s history: HIMA achieved or exceeded all its economic targets in the 2021 financial year.

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, June 28, 2022 – Despite the very challenging 2021 financial year, the HIMA Group grew, with all key performance indicators positive. The provider of safety-related automation solutions expects further growth in 2022.

The HIMA Group achieved its highest turnover since its foundation 114 years ago and increased its sales by 5.8% to 126.9 million euros in 2021.

“We not only achieved our economic targets last year, but exceeded them. For 2022, we also expect solid growth and plan above-average investments for the further expansion of our global business,” says Jörg de la Motte, CEO.

While the process industries (oil & gas, refining and chemicals) make up about three-quarters of sales, the railway technology sector has also developed positively. Across all industries, 35% of the business was generated from services and software.

Demand growth was positive across all of HIMA’s core markets. Geographically, 54% of turnover comes from Europe, with the Middle East making up 18%, Asia 16%, and the Americas 5%. The remaining 7% came from global projects that spanned multiple world areas.

“HIMA has come through the pandemic well, was able to do without short-time work and has reacted agilely to the new requirements with home office and virtual work. We were able to maintain our ability to deliver in a very difficult environment. We are also looking to the future with positive expectations,” explains Dr. Michael Löbig, CFO.

The need for safety-related solutions is increasing. It is becoming increasingly important to offer operators solutions that meet their needs and create real added value through the digitalization of processes. The independent family business relies on strategic partnerships and partnering with customers.

An example from the field of security was the 2019 partnership between HIMA and genua GmbH, a German specialist for IT security. Another from this year was the partnership with Mangan Software Solutions, a software provider for the digitalization of the safety lifecycle. In order to promote innovative solutions together with customers, two Customer Solutions Centers were opened in Germany and Singapore.

“We rely on partnerships! On the one hand, we will continue to expand our strategic collaboration with complementary and innovative vendors and, on the other, find new ways to strengthen the value and models of our partnership with our customers. Here, the recently opened Customer Solutions Centers offers us completely new possibilities,” says Jörg de la Motte.

About HIMA

The HIMA Group is the world’s leading independent provider of safety-related automation solutions for the process and railway industries to protect people, the environment and capital assets. Founded in 1908 and headquartered in Germany, the family-owned company counts about 800 employees and operates worldwide.

Process Industry Solutions

HIMA solutions help increase functional safety, strengthen automation security and boost plant profitability. For over 50 years, HIMA has been a trusted partner to the world’s largest companies in the process industry (including chemical, petrochemicals, oil, gas, and energy-producing companies). With more than 50,000 TÜV-certified safety systems (SIL 3 and SIL 4) installed worldwide, HIMA qualifies as the technology leader in this sector. As a safety expert, HIMA provides the safety technology as well as consulting, engineering, services, and training to best assist the customers throughout the entire safety lifecycle. The world’s first scalable platform with built-in automation security, HIMA’s Smart Safety Platform enables a broad range of systems on a single technology basis, from small solutions for all the way up to highly complex applications. The independent safety controllers are physically separated and employ open standards. Users can thus combine the most suitable safety solution with any leading BPCS (basic process control system). Typical safety applications include emergency shutdown (ESD), burner control (BCS/BMS), turbo machinery control (TMC), pipeline management control with leak detection (PMC), fire and gas (F&G) and high-integrity pressure protection systems (HIPPS), subsea and tank farms.

Rail Industry Solutions

With the world’s first CENELEC SIL 4-certified programmable safety controller, HIMA has revolutionized the railway industry. The commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products are open safety controllers that ensure end users and integrators independence, flexibility and cost savings, and can be easily integrated and maintained in a wide variety of solutions. As the core element, HIMA systems provide functional safety and IT security in applications such as level crossings, interlockings and rolling stocks.

