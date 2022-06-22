Editor’s brief: Functional safety and security are big topics these days, with escalating global uncertainty and the need for safe, reliable, and sustainable critical infrastructures in oil and gas, energy, chemical, and rail facilities. One of the leading safety-related automation solutions companies, HIMA, has launched globally two substantial customer solutions centers, one in its headquarters in Germany, and another in the hub of ASEAN, Singapore. The event was helmed by Friedhelm Best, Vice President Asia Pacific, HIMA, graced by dignitaries including Dr Norbert Riedel, Ambassador, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Singapore, Rachel Ong, Member of Parliament, West Coast GRC (Group Representation Constituency), Singapore, and Dr Tim Philippi, Executive Director, Singaporean-German Chamber of Industry and Commerce. The vendor’s release is below.

Simultaneous Starts in Germany and Singapore – HIMA opens new Customer Solutions Centers in Europe and Asia

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, June 22, 2022 – With the simultaneous opening of Customer Solutions Centers in Brühl and Singapore, HIMA is creating completely new opportunities to experience, test and further develop safety and security solutions together with customers. By locating the experts in one place, discussions can be more illuminating and customers’ questions can be answered and validated more effectively.

Five disciplines are combined in each Customer Solutions Center: Consulting, Applications, Academy, Security Lab and the Experience Room. Flexibly configurable rooms with state-of-the-art technology are set up to most effectively facilitate each type of meeting. Networking and catering areas, carefully designed to optimize interaction, invite visitors to exchange ideas in an inspiring environment. Furthermore, the employees’ work environment has been designed to enhance creativity and teamwork.

“As shareholders, we are convinced that the new Customer Solutions Centers are an investment in the future of our globally positioned family-owned company. We made this choice as our customers’ business partner to actively drive customer partnerships and innovations forward, while providing an exceptional working environment as a modern employer,” explains Steffen Philipp, Managing Partner of HIMA.

In Brühl, near Mannheim, a completely new world was created for customers, partner companies and employees in a newly rented building of 2,000 square meters. In Singapore, the existing space was doubled in order to set up an independent Customer Solutions Center for the strategically important Asia region.

“The new Customer Solutions Centers in Europe and Asia are important milestones in the implementation of our strategy,” explains Jörg de la Motte. “We create innovative solutions there that can be experienced by our customers on site. This applies in particular to the cooperation with our strategic partners such as Mangan Software Solutions and genua.”

In joint workshops on site, customers will be able to shed light on their questions, and find better answers, together with respective safety experts. The solutions that are developed can then be tested in the Experience Room to enable direct validation using state-of-the-art hardware and software as well as innovative digital approaches for customer processes.

“For security, for open integration, and for the digitalization of the safety lifecycle, the Customer Solutions Center offers practical solutions that are developed together with the customer,” explains Sergej Arent, Director of HIMA’s Process Applications Center and responsible for the Customer Solutions Center in Brühl. “In this way, real added value is generated for, by and with our customers,” adds Sergej.

Friedhelm Best, Vice President of the Asia Pacific Region and responsible for the Customer Solutions Center Asia in Singapore, sees the creation of the center as an important milestone in strengthening the company’s presence in the market of Asia: “With the Customer Solutions Center in Singapore, we are building a base that enables us to intensify our cooperation with our customers and simultaneously demonstrate that there is a firm focus on the Asian market.”

Opening

On June 22, 200 participants from 13 countries celebrated the opening of the Customer Solutions Center in Germany. The invited guests were able to gain an insight into how HIMA is strengthening its partnership with customers. In practical demonstrations, solution examples on topics such as digitalization of the safety lifecycle, safe remote access, automated testing, digitization of the field level with Ethernet APL and modular automation MTP were presented. Keynote speeches by BASF, Bayer, Max Bögl and genua rounded off the program.

On the same day, engineers and industry experts are taking part in a similar program at the opening of the Customer Solutions Center in Singapore. Simultaneously, over 100 participants across Southeast Asia are joining the grand opening of the Center through an online live broadcast. Safety consulting for hydrogen production, safe signaling systems for the railway industry, digital twins for operator training and innovative burner control methodologies were all demonstrated and keynote speeches were given by PETRONAS, PT Len Railway Systems and Mangan Software Solutions.

About HIMA

The HIMA Group is the world’s leading independent provider of safety-related automation solutions for the process and railway industries to protect people, the environment and capital assets. Founded in 1908 and headquartered in Germany, the family-owned company counts about 800 employees and operates worldwide.

Process Industry Solutions

HIMA solutions help increase functional safety, strengthen automation security and boost plant profitability. For over 50 years, HIMA has been a trusted partner to the world’s largest companies in the process industry (including chemical, petrochemicals, oil, gas, and energy-producing companies). With more than 50,000 TÜV-certified safety systems (SIL 3 and SIL 4) installed worldwide, HIMA qualifies as the technology leader in this sector. As a safety expert, HIMA provides the safety technology as well as consulting, engineering, services, and training to best assist the customers throughout the entire safety lifecycle. The world’s first scalable platform with built-in automation security, HIMA’s Smart Safety Platform enables a broad range of systems on a single technology basis, from small solutions for all the way up to highly complex applications. The independent safety controllers are physically separated and employ open standards. Users can thus combine the most suitable safety solution with any leading BPCS (basic process control system). Typical safety applications include emergency shutdown (ESD), burner control (BCS/BMS), turbo machinery control (TMC), pipeline management control with leak detection (PMC), fire and gas (F&G) and high-integrity pressure protection systems (HIPPS), subsea and tank farms.

Rail Industry Solutions

With the world’s first CENELEC SIL 4-certified programmable safety controller, HIMA has revolutionized the railway industry. The commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products are open safety controllers that ensure end users and integrators independence, flexibility and cost savings, and can be easily integrated and maintained in a wide variety of solutions. As the core element, HIMA systems provide functional safety and IT security in applications such as level crossings, interlockings and rolling stocks.

