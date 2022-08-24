Editor’s brief: After the recent launch of the Customer Solutions Center (CSC) in Singapore, German safety-related automation vendor HIMA continues the momentum forward to empower the region and talents, with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the prestigious National University of Singapore (NUS), College of Design and Engineering, Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering (ChBE), which aims to nurture engineering talents in functional safety and security. The vendor’s release is below.

HIMA signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the NUS Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering to nurture engineering talents in functional safety and security

Singapore @mcgallen #microwireinfo, August 24, 2022 – HIMA, the leading provider of safety-related automation solutions, has officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering (ChBE) under the National University of Singapore’s College of Design and Engineering (NUS CDE). The partnership will contribute towards nurturing competent engineers in the field of functional safety and security. The MoU signing ceremony took place at HIMA Customer Solutions Center on 24 August 2022 in Singapore. The MoU has been signed by Friedhelm Best, Vice-President Asia Pacific, HIMA and Associate Professor Chai Kah Hin, Vice Dean of Masters’ Programmes and Lifelong Learning at NUS CDE.

For centuries, functional safety has been practised as a field of safety management in critical infrastructure, oil and gas, chemical and rail industries. While safety standards have improved, the advent of Industry 4.0 and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in the chemical industry is accompanied by safety risks and cybersecurity threats. Tragic incidents in chemical plants that posed detrimental impacts to facilities and the environment have been reported over the years. As Singapore continues to push towards advanced manufacturing, HIMA and NUS CDE recognise the need for future engineers to be equipped with adequate skills and a strong foundation in functional safety and security.

“The Asia Pacific region has always been an important core market for us. For more than 30 years, we have been expanding in Asia. Our recently launched Customer Solutions Center in Singapore is a testimony to our continued commitment to this region, to support regional societal initiatives, and to nurture industries with safety and security competencies. We are proud to call Singapore home and we are committed to continue serving Singapore and the Asia Pacific moving forward,” said Mr Jörg de la Motte, CEO, HIMA.

Establishing a partnership between HIMA and NUS ChBE

As Singapore has solidified its reputation as a regional education hub, HIMA is steadfastly committed to helping to shape and nurture young engineering talents in the Asia Pacific region. Under the new partnership, HIMA and NUS ChBE will proactively organise activities to promote educational excellence in functional safety.

Jointly, HIMA and NUS ChBE will collaborate in the following areas:

Organise training and seminars to enhance education in functional safety and security

HIMA Customer Solutions Center will be available for NUS ChBE students to observe the actual operations within critical infrastructures

Jointly develop use cases to demonstrate how functional safety will assist Singapore’s transition toward advanced manufacturing

HIMA will offer internship opportunities for NUS ChBE students to gain practical industry experience

Jointly research on the potential of safe low-carbon hydrogen technology pathways

Announcing this partnership opportunity, Friedhelm Best, Vice-President Asia Pacific, HIMA, said “We are delighted to announce our collaboration with NUS Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering. Together, we hope to improve functional safety and security knowledge to enhance engineering education. We foresee performing a pivotal role in energising young engineers for future STEM career opportunities and further supporting the nation’s growth in advanced manufacturing.” “We are honoured to partner HIMA, a world-leading specialist in safety-related automation, to develop field-worthy solutions and upskill the next generation of engineers. Our collaboration with HIMA will create meaningful opportunities for our students. Together with HIMA, we look forward to building a stronger pipeline of engineering talents,” said Associate Professor Chai Kah Hin, Vice Dean (Masters’ Programmes and Lifelong Learning), NUS CDE. “The knowledge and skills that our students gain in the classroom, along with the hands-on opportunities offered by HIMA, will empower students with the confidence and competencies to solve complex real-world problems. This exciting collaboration with HIMA will better prepare our students for their engineering careers,” said Associate Professor Ivan Sin, Programme Chair for Masters of Science in Safety, Health & Environmental Technology at NUS CDE.

About HIMA

The HIMA Group is the world’s leading independent provider of safety-related automation solutions for the process and railway industries to protect people, the environment and capital assets. Founded in 1908 and headquartered in Germany, the family-owned company counts about 800 employees and operates worldwide.

Process Industry Solutions

HIMA solutions help increase functional safety, strengthen automation security and boost plant profitability. For over 50 years, HIMA has been a trusted partner to the world’s largest companies in the process industry (including chemical, petrochemicals, oil, gas, and energy-producing companies). With more than 50,000 TÜV-certified safety systems (SIL 3 and SIL 4) installed worldwide, HIMA qualifies as the technology leader in this sector. As a safety expert, HIMA provides the safety technology as well as consulting, engineering, services, and training to best assist the customers throughout the entire safety lifecycle. The world’s first scalable platform with built-in automation security, HIMA’s Smart Safety Platform enables a broad range of systems on a single technology basis, from small solutions for all the way up to highly complex applications. The independent safety controllers are physically separated and employ open standards. Users can thus combine the most suitable safety solution with any leading BPCS (basic process control system). Typical safety applications include emergency shutdown (ESD), burner control (BCS/BMS), turbo machinery control (TMC), pipeline management control with leak detection (PMC), fire and gas (F&G) and high-integrity pressure protection systems (HIPPS), subsea and tank farms.

About NUS ChBE

The Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering under the National University of Singapore’s College of Design and Engineering comprises clusters of leading research groups in the general areas of fundamental and applied nanomaterials science, biotechnology and cellular engineering, membrane science, process and systems engineering, and separations, with a good mix of theoretical and experimental focus within most clusters. The Master of Science in Safety, Health and Environmental Technology (MSc SHE) is a programme under the Office of Masters Programmes and Lifelong Education (OMPLLE), designed to train and develop future-ready SHE leaders, advanced practitioners, and professionals in SHE management. The Department has played and continues to play a pivotal role in developing the research and technology infrastructure for Singapore’s dynamic manufacturing and knowledge-based economy.

###