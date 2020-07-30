1More ColourBuds Wireless Headphones with 4 colors for the Fashionistas

Editor’s brief: Gone are the days where audiophile equipment come in drab black and brown only. The audio brand associated with mandopop star Jay Chou, 1More, has launched arguably the cutest range of wireless headphones, the ColourBuds. The vendor’s news release is below.



1More announces fashion-forward ColorBuds True-Wireless Headphones in 4 alluring colourways

The ColorBuds combine 1More’s award-winning sound with a stylish look, four on-trend color options and a compact size to set a new standard for headphones as an everyday lifestyle companion

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, July 30, 2020 – 1More, a global premium consumer audio company, today announced the launch of the ColorBuds True Wireless Headphones in Singapore. Expanding their collection of fashionable headphones, the new earbuds follow 1More’s mission to deliver great looking and affordable luxury audio products. The new ColorBuds feature unique full-range balanced armature for superior audio quality, along with the company’s most lightweight and compact design yet.

Show your true colours

The 1More ColorBuds True Wireless Headphones are the ultimate everyday earbuds for anyone needing excellent sound, convenient controls, portability and a pop of colour. Stand out in the crowd with 4 dazzling colours and a sleek metallic finish with the new 1More colour earbuds — Midnight Black, Twilight Gold, Sakura Pink or Spearmint Green.

The aesthetically pleasing earbuds are not just stylish, and cute earbuds to own. Like all 1More products, the ColorBuds Headphones are expertly tuned by Grammy Award winning sound engineer, Luca Bignardi, and backed by Mandopop star, Jay Chou. You can be sure of its performance — an extremely accurate and detailed soundstage to hear music as the artist originally intended you to hear it!

Weighing at only 4.1g per earbud, the 1More Colorbuds True Wireless Headphones are lightweight and compact, making it easy and portable to bring around in your pocket. Despite its size, it is packed with features that are bound to impress:

Full-range balanced armature: Experience Hi-Fi sound with a unique full-range balanced armature that provides less distortion across the entire sound curve, offering crisp highs and punchy bass. Hear what it is like to listen to your favourite songs for the first time again.

Experience Hi-Fi sound with a unique full-range balanced armature that provides less distortion across the entire sound curve, offering crisp highs and punchy bass. Hear what it is like to listen to your favourite songs for the first time again. Environmental Noise Cancellation: The earbuds also come equipped with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology to suppress ambient noise so your voice in every phone conversation remains crystal clear, regardless of your surroundings.

The earbuds also come equipped with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology to suppress ambient noise so your voice in every phone conversation remains crystal clear, regardless of your surroundings. Fast and stable connection: 1More ColorBuds are integrated with a Qualcomm chipset and a LDS antenna. Coupled with the latest Bluetooth v.5 technology and compatible with aptX and AAC Bluetooth codecs, the earbuds empower music lovers to enjoy fast and stable connection to your music playlist, even in high density environments.

1More ColorBuds are integrated with a Qualcomm chipset and a LDS antenna. Coupled with the latest Bluetooth v.5 technology and compatible with aptX and AAC Bluetooth codecs, the earbuds empower music lovers to enjoy fast and stable connection to your music playlist, even in high density environments. IPX5 water and sweat resistance: Built to handle even the toughest situations you throw at them, you can have a peace of mind bring these earbuds out for a run in the rain, or your next outdoor adventure. These durable earbuds are certified IPX 5 water and sweat resistant, providing you with all-rounded protection, no matter the conditions.

Built to handle even the toughest situations you throw at them, you can have a peace of mind bring these earbuds out for a run in the rain, or your next outdoor adventure. These durable earbuds are certified IPX 5 water and sweat resistant, providing you with all-rounded protection, no matter the conditions. Seamless pairing and play: 1More ColorBuds are intuitive and ensures a seamless user experience. After the first initial pairing, the earbuds will automatically pair to your device as soon as you open the case lid. Thanks to its built-in infrared sensors, the earbuds will also automatically pause or play your music when taken in and out of your ears, so you can pick up right where you left off with ease.

1More ColorBuds are intuitive and ensures a seamless user experience. After the first initial pairing, the earbuds will automatically pair to your device as soon as you open the case lid. Thanks to its built-in infrared sensors, the earbuds will also automatically pause or play your music when taken in and out of your ears, so you can pick up right where you left off with ease. 22 hours battery life and fast charge: Outlast your music playlist with the extensive battery on the tiny buds! Each earbud supports up to 6 hours of usage, and the included portable charging case provides a total of 22 hours of non-stop music. In addition, the 1More Colorbuds feature a fast charge function, where you will get an additional 2 hours of use with a 15 minutes charge.

Pricing and Availability

1More ColorBuds Wireless Headphones will be available in Singapore from 6th August 2020. The new ColorBuds will retail at S$159 (including GST) and is available at the following authorised retailers: 1MORE LazMall (www.lazada.sg/shop/1more), AV One (http://www.av1group.com.sg), Casefactorie, Challenger, Connect-IT, E1 Personal Audio, Elush Retail, Headphones.SG, Jaben, MobileBash, MobyShop, Popular, Shopbotic, Sprint-Cass, Stereo Electronics and Treoo.com.

For a limited time only, each ColorBuds headphones comes with a free 1More Piston FIT in-ear headphones (worth S$19.90), from 6th August – 23rd August 2020, while stocks last.

About 1MORE

1MORE INC. specialises in acoustic design and development, smart software and wearable audio products. 1MORE uses the latest patented designs and materials to enhance our sound, comfort, and esthetic appeal. From aerospace grade metals to genuine Swarovski crystals, 1MORE takes zero shortcuts to maintain a standard of modern excellence in both function and form. Headquartered in San Diego, California, 1MORE’s products have received multiple industry and design awards including prestigious CES Innovation awards, RedDot, iF Design awards and other major industry accolades. 1MORE INC. has shipped 38 million headphones globally in over 25 countries in just the past 4 years, and aims to become the preeminent global audio brand. Grammy® winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi who tunes 1More’s headphones and Chinese Pop Star Jay Chou, are heavily involved and invested in 1MORE’s mission to build and deliver superior quality headphones at an amazing value.

