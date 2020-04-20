1MORE dual-driver active noise cancelling wireless in-ears

Editor’s brief: If you are familiar with the Chinese music scene, Jay Chou comes on top as a popular music genius who dominates much of the Asia Pacific market. His song “Love Confession 告白氣球” is probably by now one of the most iconic songs for engagements and marriage proposals around the APAC region. As one of the leading music creators, his ear for sound and music is legendary, and so his close association with the 1MORE brand is surely fascinating to watch. Recently, 1MORE launched what is claimed as the first dual driver active noise cancelling (ANC) true wireless in-ear headphones in the Singapore market. The vendor’s news release is below.

1MORE unveils the world’s first dual driver active noise cancelling true wireless in-ear headphones, 1MORE EHD9001TA in Singapore

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, April 20, 2020 – Global premium consumer audio company, 1MORE, today announced the arrival of the world’s first true wireless active noise cancelling in-ear headphones with dual driver, 1MORE EHD9001TA in Singapore. The new earbuds have already bagged multiple awards since its launch, including CES Innovation Awards 2020 Honouree, and IF Design Award. The 1MORE brand is also backed by Mandopop star, Jay Chou. He is the ambassador of 1MORE True Wireless ANC in-ear headphones.

Hybrid active noise cancellation – Be the master of your surroundings

The new 1MORE EHD9001TA has two levels of hybrid active noise cancellation with three-way ANC/ENC microphones, allowing you to gain complete control of your surroundings. ANC Level 1 calls for total noise cancellation (filters out unwanted noise up to 35 dB), an ideal mode to be in when you are on a flight. ANC Level 2 surpasses ambient noise (up to 20dB), a mode perfect for your daily commute. In addition, there is also the “pass-through” function, that allows ambient noise to be let in. This is a nifty mode for when there is a need to hear surrounding traffic clearly, like when you are riding a bicycle for example.

A dedicated DSP (Digital Signal Processor) analyses and adjusts the sound waves real-time to provide a well-balanced and natural sound so you can get immersed in your favourite music.

Enhanced ANC, uncompromised sound quality

1MORE’s meticulously crafted hybrid dual driver earbuds are expertly tuned by Luca Bignardi, 4-time Grammy award winning sound engineer, for a fully-balanced soundstage even with the ANC function turned on. The combination of one dynamic driver and 1MORE’s patented balanced armature results in crystal-clear sound quality that isn’t sacrificed even with ANC turned on.

What’s more, the built-in ENC (environmental noise cancelling) microphone effectively suppresses ambient noise allowing for crystal clear phone calls as if you were talking face-to-face.

Seamless connection and long playtime, everywhere you go

1MORE EHD9001TA is equipped with the latest QualcommTM chipset, compatible with Bluetooth® 5, aptXTM and Advanced Audio Coding (AAC). What this does for the new earbuds is provide a fast and stable connection with lower power consumption. Even in places with tremendous signal interference like airports or train stations, so you can stay connected with your music without missing a beat.

Another interesting detail is the earbuds will pause current playback automatically once the built-in infrared sensor detects it is removed from your ear for enhanced convenience. You would never have to miss a single beat in your playlist ever again.

On top of that, the 1MORE EHD9001TA is further powered with fast charging functionality, enabling the ANC earbuds primed for an additional 2 hours of use with only 15 minutes of charge time. Say goodby to long charge times and hello to more music! The earbuds can give you up to 22 hours of total play time, and 65 hours on standby.

Perfected ergonomics, intuitive touch control

Ergonomically crafted earbuds with 45° oblique angled nozzles, the 1MORE EHD9001TA earbuds are meticulously designed to be worn for extended hours, without putting strain to your ears, making it fatigue- free. Additional pairs of ear tips and ear hooks of different sizes are included to help you find the right fit.

Not just the fit of the earbuds, the 1MORE EHD9001TA buttons on each earbud are also carefully positioned to give you easy control over volume, song selection, phone calls, and voice assistance. The intuitive touch control enables you to filter through different ANC levels and pass-through.

Wired and wireless charging case

The 1MORE EHD9001TA is compatible with USB Type-C and wireless charging, the portable charging case can be charged with a Type-C cable or Qi 5W wireless charging pad depending on your preference.

Specifications

Earbud Battery Capacity (Single): 55mAh

Case Battery Capacity: 410mAh

Charging Time : 2 hours for full charge

Music Play Time/ Talk Time : 6 hours (ANC off) / 5 hours (ANC on) on a single charge, 22 hours with case (ANC off)

Impedance : 32Ω

Bluetooth Range : 10m

Bluetooth : Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX and AAC

Bluetooth Protocol: HFP / A2DP / AVRCP

Earbuds Size: 38 x 18 x 28.5 mm

Case Dimensions: 81.32 x 30 x 38.5 mm

Weight : 79g (Earbuds + Case)

Pricing and Availability

1MORE EHD9001TA True Wireless ANC earbuds are exclusively distributed by Eng Siang International in Singapore and are available at a recommended retail price (RRP) of S$329 (including GST) at authorised retailers: 1MORE LazMall (https://www.lazada.sg/shop/1more), AV One, Challenger, Isetan Scotts, iStudio, Mobile Bash, Mobyshop, Popular, Shopbotic, Stereo Electronics, Takashimaya, Treoo.com and XGear.

About 1MORE

1MORE INC. specialises in acoustic design and development, smart software and wearable audio products. 1MORE uses the latest patented designs and materials to enhance our sound, comfort, and esthetic appeal. From aerospace grade metals to genuine Swarovski crystals, 1MORE takes zero shortcuts to maintain a standard of modern excellence in both function and form. Headquartered in San Diego, California, 1MORE’s products have received multiple industry and design awards including prestigious CES Innovation awards, RedDot, iF Design awards and other major industry accolades. 1MORE INC. has shipped 38 million headphones globally in over 25 countries in just the past 4 years, and aims to become the preeminent global audio brand. Grammy® winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi who tunes 1More’s headphones and Chinese Pop Star Jay Chou, are heavily involved and invested in 1MORE’s mission to build and deliver superior quality headphones at an amazing value.

###